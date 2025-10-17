F1 And Apple Confirm United States TV Rights Deal — Everything You Need To Know

Formula 1 has confirmed that Apple has secured broadcasting rights in the United States from next year.



The technology giant has secured the exclusive rights to show F1 on a five-year deal, building on a relationship that already exists through the Apple Original Films F1 Movie, starring Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, and Javier Bardem, which has proven a box-office hit this year.



It means ESPN loses the rights it has held since 2018, with Apple TV to deliver coverage of all practice, qualifying, sprint and grand prix sessions to subscribers.



Crucially, select races and all practice sessions will be available to non-subscribers for free across the season.

Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

“This is an incredibly exciting partnership for Apple and the whole of Formula 1 that will ensure we can continue to maximize our growth potential in the U.S. with the right content and innovative distribution channels,” said F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.



“We are no strangers to each other, having spent the past three years working together to create F1 The Movie, which has already proven to be a huge hit around the world.



"We have a shared vision to bring this amazing sport to our fans in the U.S. and entice new fans through live broadcasts, engaging content, and a year-round approach to keep them hooked. I want to thank Tim Cook, Eddy Cue, and the entire Apple team for their vision and passionate approach to delivering this partnership, and we are looking forward to the next five years together.”



Formula 1 has a new home in the US. Watch every Grand Prix of the 2026 season live on Apple TV. Don’t miss it. pic.twitter.com/tgXI8NkGWe — Apple TV (@AppleTV) October 17, 2025

One of the big talking points ahead of the deal being confirmed was the future of F1's in-house streaming service, F1 TV. But it has been confirmed that the premium content offering will continue to be available in the US through an Apple TV subscription.

Eddie Cue, Apple's senior vice president of services, said: “We’re thrilled to expand our relationship with Formula 1 and offer Apple TV subscribers in the U.S. front-row access to one of the most exciting and fastest-growing sports on the planet.

“2026 marks a transformative new era for Formula 1, from new teams to new regulations and cars with the best drivers in the world, and we look forward to delivering premium and innovative fan-first coverage to our customers in a way that only Apple can.”

The announcement came during the United States Grand Prix weekend at the Circuit of the Americas, which marks the start of the final quarter of the F1 season.

Apple and Formula 1 Deal Highlights

Partnership to begin in 2026.

Commitment to innovation, fan experience, and the growth of Formula 1 in the U.S.

Apple TV to deliver comprehensive coverage of Formula 1, including all practice, qualifying, Sprint sessions, and Grands Prix available to Apple TV subscribers. Select races and all practice sessions will be available for free in the Apple TV app throughout the course of the season.

F1's own content offering, F1 TV Premium, will continue to be available in the U.S. via an Apple TV subscription only.

Additional information to be provided in the coming months.

More details available from Apple.

The Latest F1 News

Lewis Hamilton Reacts To Rumors Over Christian Horner Talks With Ferrari

Lies, Leaked Texts, And Millions At Stake In Explosive Palou–McLaren Lawsuit

3 Key F1 Storylines To Watch At COTA This Weekend For The United States Grand Prix

Brutal Weather Forecast For 2025 United States Grand Prix As FIA Issue Declaration