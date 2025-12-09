Lando Norris Reveals "Regret" Over Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen Jibes

Lando Norris has conceded he regrets comments made about multiple Formula 1 world champions Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton after securing his maiden title at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.



The Briton finished third at the Yas Marina Circuit, beating Verstappen to the drivers' title by just two points after a rollercoaster season.



Norris' credentials for a championship triumph were widely scrutinized given his propensity to be self-critical in the aftermath of struggle. Some questioned whether he had the mental fortitude to win a season-long battle against Verstappen and McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri.



Norris won "the way I wanted to win"

McLaren Racing

But those concerns were quashed with a battling victory overall, underscored by two dominant victories under maximum pressure at the Mexico City and Sao Paulo Grands Prix.



Asked for the meaning in securing the title while remaining true to himself, Norris replied: "That’s one of the things that makes me most proud.



"I feel like I have just managed to win it the way I wanted to win it, which was not by being someone I’m not. Not trying to be as aggressive as Max or as forceful as other champions might have been in the past - whatever it may be.



"I’m happy. I just won it my way. I’m happy I could go out and be myself and win it Lando’s way, as Andrea would tell me. That certainly makes me happy.



"Could I have gone out and been more of that person you probably want me to be at times? I could have done. I would have been less proud about it in some ways. So, that’s why I’m very happy with myself. I kept my cool, I kept to myself, I kept the focus on myself, and I got the most out of how I am."



Norris has come under fire in recent years for flippant comments directed towards Verstappen and Hamilton, who have four and seven titles respectively, with critics suggesting he showed a lack of respect to his counterparts.



Reflecting on those statements without prompt, Norris explained: "I know at times I say some stupid things, and I say some things about Max, or I might have said some things at times in the past that everyone talks about, about Lewis.



"Some things I regret and I wish I could take back and never have come out my mouth. But I honestly believe I give more respect to anyone else than anyone else.



"I give more respect to Oscar. I give more respect to Max. I try and give as much respect as I can to Lewis—he’s seven-time world champion. He’s the best driver—you compare him to Schumacher—the best driver that’s ever been in Formula 1. I’m not even close to that. I might never be. I dream of those kind of things.



Max Verstappen, Lando Norris, Las Vegas | Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

"I dreamed of today, and I’ve managed to achieve one of seven, comparing to him and do I regret some of the comments I might have said in cooldown rooms or whatever it is? Yes. But a lot of those are in the heat of the moment. And by the time I’ve said it, I’ve gone, "Why the hell did I just say that?"



"So, I try and be as genuine as I can. I try and always speak the truth. I never try and give you guys false understandings of things. If I think we’re going to win, I’m going say, "I think we’re gonna win." If I think Red Bull are going be fast or probably going to be fast, I’m going to say it."

