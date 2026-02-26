Huge F1 Change as Pirelli’s Boss Announces He Will Step Down

The 2026 season is one of change in almost every aspect of Formula One.

Firstly, the new regulations being introduced — that have already caused controversy — means that judging where teams stand heading into the season is much harder than usual, even with the testing weeks having already taken place.

Another change is that 11 teams will take to the grid instead of the ten we have seen in the past decade, with new boys Cadillac boasting a lineup of Valterri Bottas and Sergio Pérez.

But an interesting change will happen in the middle of the season as well, as one of the leading figures in one of F1's most crucial elements will be stepping down from his role.

Mario Isola to step down from role as head of motorsport at Pirelli

Pirelli have supplied tyres to F1 cars exclusively since 2011 - and the cars look much different now compared to back then. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

After almost a decade of being the main man at Pirelli, having worked as head of motorsport since 2017, Mario Isola will depart the position on July 1st, 2026.

Pirelli, which has been F1's sole tire manufacturer since 2011, announced Dario Marrafuschi as Isola's replacement. Marrafuschi has been with the Italian company since 2008 and has an extensive background in research and development.

Part of the statement from Pirelli reads:

"Pirelli announces that, effective March 1st, Dario Marrafuschi will become Head of Pirelli’s Motorsport Business Unit replacing Mario Isola who will provide support until July 1st to ensure a smooth and effective transition. Isola will then leave the company to pursue new professional challenges.

"Marrafuschi, who joined the company in 2008, has extensive experience in Formula 1 in the Research and Development area and in recent years has headed the development of Pirelli’s road products. Like Isola, Marrafuschi will report to Giovanni Tronchetti Provera, Executive Vice President of Sustainability, New Mobility & Motorsport.

"The Company wishes to thank Mario Isola for the dedication and great passion with which he has contributed to the growth of the Motorsport business unit over the years."

Pirelli's time within F1 has been mixed, having taken full control from Bridgestone to become the sport's tire manufacturer in 2011.

While the tires Pirelli introduced have been credited throughout the years with adding more tactics to Grands Prix, thanks to the 'cliff', where the tires degrade very quickly after a certain point, there have been criticisms leveled by drivers about the fact that they cannot push as much as they might want.

Michael Schumacher is a seven-time world champion of F1, but suffered a brain injury from a tragic skiing accident in 2013. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Back in 2012, Michael Schumacher compared the rubber on the tires to driving on 'raw eggs' in relation to how it limited his driving style. And in the years since, Pirelli has made changes to how the tires work, including making the tires both wider and thicker to enable racers to go through races while pitting less.

Under new leadership, it is not assumed that much will change apart from potentially behind-closed-doors politics, and Marrafuschi's R&D background could allow for extra emphasis on making the best tires possible, making the racing viewers see theoretically even better.