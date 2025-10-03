IndyCar Explores A Return To Major Metropolitan City

IndyCar released their 2026 race calendar in Mid-September, announcing their return to Phoenix, Arizona and Arlington, Texas as marquee races on the schedule. Building on the momentum of a successful 2025 season, IndyCar seems to be on a clear trajectory of expansion.

That's not to say, however, that there were not significant losses to the series, including the promised Mexico City race, a fan favorite in Toronto, Canada, and the historic Iowa Speedway.

However, officials have reported that Cleveland, home to IndyCar racing in the early-2000s, is exploring a potential 'grand return' for IndyCar in 2028.

Cleveland's Racing Past Sets the Stage for a 2028 IndyCar Return

The IndyCar Series, known as CART at the time, raced the streets of Cleveland from 1982 until their final race in 2007. This race was one of the most iconic on the calendar, held squarely on the 4th of July weekend yearly.

Why did Cleveland lose their IndyCar race? It had nothing to do with lack of interest. Due to the merger of Champ Car with IndyCar, the race promoter was unable fundraise the dollars to cover rising costs of the race.

Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That said, it appears the City of Cleveland is more than ready for a return. The Greater Cleveland Sports Commission (GCSC) sent out a survey to community and corporate leaders to asses the desire to sponsor and ultimately organize the race.

When asked about this survey, the Greater Cleveland Sports Commissioner commented that the city is excited to explore the race as an event that "inspires," "attracts spending," and generates "economic impact" for the City of Cleveland.

As for IndyCar, Fox Sports, and Penske Entertainment, there has been no significant details or planning shared with the public. IndyCar's Senior Director of Communications, Kate Davis, confirmed that preliminary "positive discussions" have occurred with GCSC.

Cleveland is Not The Only Target of IndyCar Expansion

The most significant change that IndyCar has seen over the past year was the entrance of Fox as their new broadcast partner. After a season that generated a 27% increase in viewership YOY, Fox additionally bought 33% of the series owner, Penske Entertainment.

In a push for continued momentum, the series has looked at further expansion of North American Races (Mexico City) and new tracks in the United States (Phoenix and Arlington). All of which have been either confirmed for the 2026 calendar or nearing a closed deal.

As for future seasons, though, Cleveland is just the newest name amongst a series of American metropolitan hubs. It has been reported that Denver and Washington D.C. have also held talks with IndyCar and Penske Entertainment for races in the coming years.

Nov 21, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Stake F1 Sauber driver Valtteri Bottas (77) during practice for the Las Vegas Grand Prix at Las Vegas Circuit. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

International Series such as Formula 1 have taken over American cities like Austin, Texas, Las Vegas Nevada, and Miami Florida. It seems that IndyCar is honing in on a similar approach in the coming years.

