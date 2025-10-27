Lando Norris Booed By Crowd Despite Mexico City Grand Prix 'Masterclass'

It was a weekend of nothing but dominance from McLaren's Lando Norris, with a pole position in qualifying converted flawlessly in to a victory on race day.

A dramatic first corner, which saw both Ferraris and Max Verstappen attempt to push past Norris, ultimately saw the Briton come out with his lead intact, and would maintain the advantage until the checkered flag.

The win meant that Norris took back the Drivers' Championship lead for the first time since the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend — a total of 16 Grand Prix weekends since he last stood on top.

Norris praises 'beautiful' race while crowd boos

Lando Norris turned his fortunes around from the United States Grand Prix, which saw him score no points in the sprint race and coming second to Max Verstappen last Sunday. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Speaking immediately to F1 TV after claiming the victory, Norris had nothing but good things to say about his time spent in Mexico:

"I [loved] it. What a race. I could just keep my eyes focused and forward and focus on what I was doing... It's my first win in Mexico and a beautiful one to get." Lando Norris

Despite the praise and Norris seemingly being in a jovial mood, boos reigned out of the crowd as the McLaren star spoke, which drew condemnation from the Sky Sports commentary team of David Croft and Karun Chandhok, as well as other members of the group.

Three-time W Series Champion and commentator Jamie Chadwick spoke on the incident, saying:

"I hate it. I hate booing for anyone... What Lando did today doesn't deserve any boos. He put on a masterclass."

Norris' performance drew huge praise from the rest of the panel, with 1997 F1 World Champion Jacques Villeneuve saying that he is 'on a roll'.

"Lando's on a roll. He should be able to carry this on... he didn't put one foot wrong all weekend. He showed strength that we normally see in Max... Lando drove like a world champion or someone who wants to win a world championship." Villleneuve on Norris

With the victory at Mexico, Norris now has six full race wins for the season and moves a point ahead of Oscar Piastri in the Drivers' Championship.

Can Max Verstappen realistically catch Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri?

Max Verstappen is a four-time World Champion in Formula One. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Currently, Red Bull's Dutch superstar Max Verstappen sits 36 points behind Norris, with Norris having gained a ten-point advantage over Verstappen thanks to his win, and Verstappen finishing third.

While Verstappen is not guaranteed any wins or even a podium going forward, the next race at Brazil is a Grand Prix he has won on the past two occasions — and the 28-year-old has shown he can perform when the pressure is on.

With just four races and a sprint remaining on the calendar, he still has a very real shot at the title.