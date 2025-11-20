Max Verstappen Addresses Red Bull Situation Amid Fading F1 Title Chances

Max Verstappen’s era of dominance in Formula 1 could be coming to a close, as the four-time champion approaches the brink of exiting mathematical contention for the 2025 title, ending his four-year run as the sport’s benchmark driver.

The Dutchman’s reign of terror is close to ending, barring any retirements by either McLaren driver, Lando Norris or Oscar Piastri, with the former leading the championship over Verstappen by 49 points, with 83 points available on offer.

It's safe to say Red Bull has had an up-and-down season with flashes of its past prime, but ultimately, an inconsistent package is the root cause for a less dominant campaign.

Although Verstappen has claimed just five wins in 2025, he has openly expressed satisfaction with his performance this season.

Max Verstappen 'proud' of Red Bull's efforts despite tough season

Max Verstappen of the Netherlands | Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

Evidently, the 2025 season has seen the continued dominance of McLaren over the course of the season, with both Norris and Piastri boasting seven wins apiece.

The Dutchman’s five wins are the lowest seasonal total since 2020, highlighting the RB21’s competitiveness issues. In the first half of the season, the team secured only two victories due to inconsistency, but the dismissal of long-term boss Christian Horner led to a change in direction under new team principal and CEO Laurent Mekies.

MORE: Max Verstappen's Unlikely Friendship With F1 Rookie Revealed: 'A Killer On Track'

Under Mekies’ leadership, Verstappen has secured three victories and seven consecutive podiums, but admitted that it could be too little, too late for a fifth consecutive crown.

"We need a lot of luck to still have a chance. But I’m not worrying about it, because you can’t do more than the best you can," Verstappen told SPEEDWEEK.com.

Max Verstappen | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

“For most of the season, we didn’t have a car capable of winning the title, but what makes me proud is that we managed to get the car back into a winning position from a difficult situation.

“I know how hard the team worked, and that’s a good feeling, even though I would have preferred, of course, to have had a good car all year. But that’s how it is in Formula 1, and we’ve had so much success that I really can’t complain if I have a difficult season.”

The third edition of the Las Vegas Grand Prix could bring up surprises with potential rain forecasted in practice and qualifying, but wet-weather specialist Verstappen stated: "I'm not looking forward to it. The track is dangerous enough when dry, so I don't want a wet track."

The Latest F1 News

Las Vegas Grand Prix: 3 Key Storylines As F1 Returns To The Strip

Franco Colapinto Delivered Brutal Response To F1 Rival Criticism

Carlos Sainz Demands "Urgent" Formula 1 Review After "Unacceptable" Penalty In Brazil

F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix Set For Weekend Of Unexpected Weather Conditions