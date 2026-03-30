Max Verstappen Considering F1 Future as Regulation Frustration Grows

Four-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has given the strongest indication yet that he could walk away from the sport.



The Red Bull driver has endured a difficult start to the season in uncompetitive machinery and at the Japanese Grand Prix he finished eighth in the race, having failed to reach Q3 in qualifying, knocked out at the end of the second session by Arvid Lindblad in the junior Racing Bulls car.



But Verstappen's frustration with F1 is less about his finishing results and more about the direction taken by the new-for-2026 regulations, which have seen an overhaul of the chassis, aerodynamic profile and the power units - the latter providing the greatest point of grievance.



The near-50-50 split between internal combustion engine and electric battery output has been divisive across the first three races, with a new yo-yo style of racing being delivered as cars super clip to regenerate battery charge at the end of high-speed sections.



Verstappen to walk away?

Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

Verstappen had labelled the regulations as "Formula E on steroids" and "anti-racing" as early as pre-season testing, and his dislike of the formula has remained into the first three races, with a retirement from F1 now looking more likely than ever.

After the race at Suzuka, the Dutchman said he was "not enjoying the whole formula" and asked in an interview with BBC Sport whether that meant that he was going to walk away at the end of the season, Verstappen replied: "That's what I'm saying. I'm thinking about everything inside this paddock.



"Privately, I'm very happy. You also wait for 24 races. This time it's 22. But normally 24. And then you just think about, is it worth it? Or do I enjoy being more at home with my family? Seeing my friends more when you're not enjoying your sport?"

Verstappen had sent warnings about the direction of the new regulations as early as 2023 after his first experience in the simulator.

Cynical minds have pointed to the fact he has been unable to challenge for even podiums early on this term as a reason for his disdain for the regulation set, yet he was far from this dispondent figure when in a similar malaise in the first quarter of the 2025 campaign.

"I can easily accept to be in P7 or P8 where I am," he said. "Because I also know that you can't be dominating or be first or second or whatever, fighting for a podium every time. I'm very realistic in that and I've been there before. I've not only been winning in F1.

Suzuka Sunday: complete ✅



Max battles hard to claim P8, with Isack outside the points after the Safety Car impacted his race 💙



🏁 | ANT, PIA, LEC, RUS, NOR, HAM, GAS, Max 👊, LAW, OCO.#F1 || #JapaneseGP 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/QCqftudnk2 — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) March 29, 2026

"But at the same time when you are in P7 or P8 and you are not enjoying the whole formula behind it, it doesn't feel natural to a racing driver. Of course I try to adapt to it, but it's not nice the way you have to race. It's really anti-driving. Then at one point, yeah, it's just not what I want to do.



"And of course you can look at it and make a lot of money. Great. But at the end of the day it's not about money anymore because this has always been my passion."

He added: "I want to be here to have fun and have a great time and enjoy myself. At the moment that's not really the case. Of course I do enjoy certain aspects. I enjoy working with my team. It's like a second family. But once I sit in the car it's not the most enjoyable, unfortunately.



"I'm trying. I keep telling myself every day to try and enjoy it. It's just very hard."