Max Verstappen Inks First-Of-Its-Kind Multi-Year Partnership With Merchandise Giant

Max Verstappen has officially entered a new era of his off-track career with the signing of a multi-year global partnership positioning him as one of the more commercially powerful athletes in sport alongside an American Merchandising giant.

The exclusive agreement grants rights to develop, design, and distribute Max Verstappen-branded licensed sports merchandise, trading cards, and 'race relics' around the globe at a scale that, according to the distributor, has never been done before.

If you haven't guessed it yet... Verstappen has inked this deal with Fanatics to host a new, global, online 'Verstappen store' launching in early 2026.

Why Fanatics Commerce Chose Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen's global fanbase has surged over his four championship seasons, and arguably even more during the 2025 F1 title fight, even though Verstappen lost. That said, this deal marks a significant shift in Verstappen's personal brand to mirror the shift we will see on track in 2026.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Abu Dhabi 2025 | Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

Verstappen has a significant brand presence on track with MV1 and MV33, as well as Red Bull Racing merchandise, to adorn his supporters around the globe. However, this deal will represent a strategic shift towards building a fully realized lifestyle and collectible ecosystem around his name, not just his racing number or his team.

Beginning in 2026, fans will have access to a merchandise platform featuring apparel, accessories, and limited-edition drops tied to Verstappen's career, including autographed features, inscriptions, and 'race-worn' memorabilia.

According to Fanatics Commerce CEO, Andrew Low Ah Kee, Max was a natural choice for the brand as one of the world's "most influential athletes".

"Max’s global fan base continues to grow at remarkable speed, and we are proud to help elevate how his fans engage with him. His success on track and international popularity have made him one of the world’s most influential athletes. Our team is excited to have him as a part of our Fanatics global network, creating merchandise that carries real meaning for Max and his fans across the world.” Andrew Low Ah Kee, Fanatics Commerce

Fanatics' New Era of Motorsport Collectables and Merchandise

Max Verstappen isn't just a timely and poignant choice for Fanatics, but signifies a shift in athlete branding across motorsport. Formula 1 drivers have traditionally operated in a merchandising landscape that is fragmented between team merch, driver merch, personal lifestyle merch, and one-off collaborations.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing | Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

As Formula 1 continues to surge in global popularity, consolidating driver branding and monetization could be a significant step forward for fans looking to buy all of their merch from one location.

For Verstappen, though, this partnership is as much about shaping his legacy as it is about the expected commercial expansion — as a driver who cherishes his own memorabilia as much as his own fans.

According to a conversation with The Athletic, Verstappen would even like to create a 'museum' out of his own race-winning collection.

"When I win a race, I normally keep the helmet, suit, boots, all those kinds of things. It is always very important to try and keep those kinds of memories." Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

By consolidating merchandise and collectibles, Verstappen will gain creative and commercial control while being able to grow and expand globally without significant personal investment. Verstappen added that he would "try to really get a personal touch to" his collection with Fanatics.

As part of the announcement, a special one-of-one card with Fanatics' Topps brand commemorating Verstappen’s record-breaking Monza qualifying lap was released. This, along with Lewis Hamilton's earlier Topps release, will give fans a taste of what's to come in 2026.

For Verstappen, who is still at the peak of his career in Formula 1, the Fanatics Partnership signals that he is thinking bigger and long-term with his personal brand and connection to fans around the globe.

