Max Verstappen Reveals F1 Title Attack Plan After Las Vegas Win

Max Verstappen has revealed his approach to chasing down Lando Norris in the hunt for a fifth Formula 1 drivers' title.

The Dutchman secured victory at the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday night, with Norris second to reduce the deficit to 42 points, with just two rounds remaining in Qatar and Abu Dhabi - the first of which is a sprint weekend.

Norris led the duo off the line and instantly chopped across the front of the Red Bull, only to outbrake himself into Turn 1 and gift the lead to Verstappen, as well as second to Russell.

And while the Briton was able to get back ahead of the Mercedes driver later in the race to limit the points loss to Verstappen, the four-time champion was dominant out in front to become the first repeat victor in Las Vegas.

Verstappen "helped a lot" by key improvement

Asked to assess his race, Verstappen said: "Yeah, it was good.

"Of course, with practice and not really knowing what the tyres were going to do, even in the race, I think you could see everyone just trying to find a rhythm, see how much you could push, especially in the first stint because you're on the more fragile tire. It worked really well.



"Normally this race is always a tough one for us. We are normally not that great on tires but today it seemed like we had that a bit more under control, and I could push a little bit more and that just unlocked a bit more pace.

"I could stay out a bit longer and split the race basically in half. That definitely helped a lot.

"The car was working pretty well, much more to my liking. Then it was at the end, quite a decent gap. But yeah, we just every lap, just feeling comfortable and not taking too much out of the tire."



One race at a time

Verstappen had dragged himself back into title contention with a stellar run of form beginning with the Italian Grand Prix, though Norris had made a complete comeback more unlikely with dominant wins in Mexico and Brazil.

Yet with the title mathematically still possible and questioned as to whether he would keep taking the fight one race at a time, Verstappen responded: "I think that's the better approach. It's still a big gap.

"But, we always try to just maximise everything that we've got and this weekend, that was first, and yeah, the upcoming weekends we will again try to win the race.

"At the end of Abu Dhabi, we'll see where we end up. But I'm very proud of everyone. We've had a really up-and-down season and tough times, but also really beautiful moments, and we learned a lot throughout the whole season, and that's also very valuable for the upcoming years.

"So that's something that we just have to cling on to and just try to improve even more to even come back stronger for next year, even to put up a fight from the start of the year in the championship. So we're enjoying it now and then we'll see next week what we can do again."

