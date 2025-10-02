FIA Make F1 History With Singapore Grand Prix Declaration

Formula 1's governing body the FIA has declared a "heat hazard" for the Singapore Grand Prix, marking a first for the championship.

The ruling means that drivers have the option to wear specially designed cooling vests for the race, which is often labelled the toughest on the calendar due to the combination of high temperatures as well as high humidity.



It is the first time that a race has been declared a 'heat hazard event' under new regulations introduced this season and while the cooling vests were initially aimed at being mandatory in line with the new rules, that option was pushed back meaning the use will be optional for drivers.



The vests have been tested at various points through the year and are aimed at decreasing safety concerns that arose at the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix, where a number of drivers struggled with excessive heat in the cockpit during that race.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull, takes time to recover after a gruelling 2023 Qatar Grand Prix, Losail International Circuit, Losail, Qatar. | Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

Now-Haas driver Esteban Ocon revealed he had vomited in his helmet, while then-Williams driver Logan Sargeant was forced to retire from the race through illness. A number of drivers were treated for ill-health and dehydration in the aftermath, with a scheme put in place to combat such conditions.

Any drivers choosing not to wear the vest will have a system added to their cars to ensure the option is not being waived to gain a weight advantage.

In a document sent to teams ahead of the race weekend at the Marina Bay Circuit, the FIA's F1 race director Rui Marques wrote: "In accordance with Article 26.19 of the Sporting Regulations, having received a forecast from the Official Weather Service predicting that the Heat Index will be greater than 31.0 °C at some time during the race at this event, a Heat Hazard is declared."

In Singapore the temperature can reach up to 140°F or 60°C inside the car 🥵 pic.twitter.com/mNlQtvtJE8 — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) October 1, 2025

Further issues were avoided in Qatar last season with the race moved further back in the schedule to November, with cooler conditions prevailing.

The situation in 2023 wasn't helped by the fact stipulated stint lengths were given to teams by Pirelli after a safety scare was detected during practice, with the lack of tire management meaning higher speeds were achieved during the event.

Max Verstappen enters the Singapore Grand Prix weekend having won the past two events and knowing victory on Sunday will complete a calendar sweep of winning at every circuit on the F1 schedule.

How to watch the F1 2025 Singapore Grand Prix

Dates: October 3-5, 2025

October 3-5, 2025 Race start time: 8:00 a.m. EST / 8:00 p.m. Local

8:00 a.m. EST / 8:00 p.m. Local TV/Stream: ESPN / ESPN+ / F1TV

ESPN / ESPN+ / F1TV Location: Marina Bay Circuit, Singapore

