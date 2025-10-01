McLaren Racing's return to the upper echelon of Formula 1 rankings wasn't just a triumph on track for drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. The financial implications of an F1 Constructor's Championship Title resulted in a substantial payout for the team and team boss, Zak Brown.

Zak Brown, as the American CEO of McLaren Racing Limited, brought home a staggering sum of $50.3 million (£37.3 million), Bloomberg reports.

This payout makes Zak Brown one of not only Formula 1's highest paid team bosses, but that of the entire sporting industry.

Zak Brown has led the entire McLaren Racing Suite to Financial Success

In 2024, McLaren Racing Limited reported a profit of $50.6 million (£37.5 million) on $714.7 million (£530 million) of revenue. To put this into perspective, McLaren's profits increased by 336.2% and revenue by 65.8%.

While the entire sum of money cannot be attributed exclusively to prize money, the success of the F1 Team and their Championship Title also contributed to a significant increase in sponsorships.

As reported within the past month, McLaren Racing Limited sits at a valuation of over $4.6 Billion (£3 Billion). The Bahrain Sovereign Wealth Fund, Mumtalakat and Abu Dhabi's CYVN Holdings, are set to take ownership of McLaren Racing with minority owners selling their respective shares.

Zak Brown at the helm of McLaren Racing has propelled the team into this level of financial success since his appointment to CEO of the organization in 2018. As a team boss, he has not only led McLaren F1 (and Arrow McLaren IndyCar) into dominance, but cemented financial longevity for the organization.

McLaren Racing is Poised for an Even Stronger Future

While Brown and the team have seen significant financial returns on the backs of their successful 2024 Formula 1 Campaign, there is even more growth yet to be seen on and off track.

As it stands, McLaren F1 Team will shortly 'clinch' the 2025 F1 World Constructor's Championship with both drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri leading the World Driver's Championship as well.

This would be the second year in a row since 1998 that McLaren have won the Constructor's Title, but also be the first time since 1998 that McLaren has brought home both F1 Championship titles in one season. This was accomplished by Mika Häkkinen.

Championship wins and standings in Formula 1 do determine prize money, but with consistent on-track performance also comes sponsorship and investment from companies ready and willing to invest in the future of McLaren.

As of late, Mastercard was announced as McLaren F1 Team's Title Sponsor for the 2026 season, Groq has invested in the team as a partner, and McLaren have successfully partnered with Motul for their return to the F1 Grid in 2026.

The teams' continued success has won the prize money, but more importantly the attention of industry giants - ready and willing to have their logos presented alongside the McLaren Racing brand.

