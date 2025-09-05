Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix: Free Practice 1 Results

Lewis Hamilton marked his first visit to Monza as a Ferrari driver by topping first practice for the Italian Grand Prix.

The seven-time champion set the benchmark with a lap of 1:20.117s, putting him 0.169s faster than teammate Charles Leclerc, who faces an investigation for overtaking under red flag conditions.

While the first practice session is the least representative session of the weekend as teams and drivers tinker with set-ups and undergo various test runs, it will be a welcome boost for Hamilton after a miserable Dutch Grand Prix weekend where he crashed out of the race and picked up a grid penalty for this Sunday's race.

A strong start on home soil 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/Tbzunn9fhK — Scuderia Ferrari HP (@ScuderiaFerrari) September 5, 2025

Red Flag for gravel issues

Former Scuderia driver Carlos Sainz was good enough for third in his Williams but some half a second off the pace, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen narrowly behind the Spaniard despite a lack of confidence with his car's grip.

Home driver Kimi Antonelli crashed during his first F1 practice session here for Mercedes last season but got through today's test unscathed to finish fifth ahead of Lando Norris, who was nine-tenths down on Hamilton.

The Briton did abandon his best effort, however, having dipped the wheel into the gravel at both Lesmos and therefore has time up his sleeve.

Lando Norris, McLaren, at the Hungarian Grand Prix, Hungaroring, Budapest | McLaren Racing

Alex Albon was seventh in the second Williams ahead of Mercedes' George Russell, who brought the session to an early end with a hydraulic issue.

Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso was ninth at a circuit where the team is expected to struggle given its issues with drag efficiency, while Zandvoort podium hero Isack Hadjar rounded out the top 10.

That was despite running into the gravel at Ascari and forcing a red flag to allow the track surface to be swept.

Championship leader Oscar Piastri was not a part of the session as he gave control of his McLaren to F2 star Alex Dunne as he completed one of his obligatory rookie FP1 sessions, following up an impressive bow in Austria with the 15th fastest time here - albeit while being hampered by traffic.

Alpine also used up one of its rookie session as Paul Aron took Franco Colapinto's place, spinning on his way to the slowest time of the session.

Position/Driver/Team Gap 1. Lewis Hamilton / Ferrari 1:20.117s 2. Charles Leclerc / Ferrari +0.169 3. Carlos Sainz / Williams +0.533 4. Max Verstappen / Red Bull +0.575 5. Kimi Antonelli / Mercedes +0.823 6. Lando Norris / McLaren +0.904 7. Alex Albon / Williams +0.956 8. George Russell / Mercedes +0.993 9. Fernando Alonso / Aston Martin +0.997 10. Isack Hadjar / Racing Bulls +1.041 11. Gabriel Bortoleto / Sauber +1.055 12. Nico Hulkenberg / Sauber +1.062 13. Liam Lawson / Racing Bulls +1.064 14. Yuki Tsunoda / Red Bull +1.175 15. Lance Stroll / Aston Martin +1.178 16. Alex Dunne / McLaren +1.489 17. Esteban Ocon / Haas +1.525 18. Pierre Gasly / Alpine +1.536 19. Oliver Bearman / Haas +1.941 20. Paul Aron / Alpine +2.036

The Latest F1 News

Daniel Ricciardo's Next Step After F1 Finally Revealed

Future Of F1 Favorite Confirmed With Deal Extension

F1 2025 Italian Grand Prix Betting Odds And Prediction

How To Watch The F1 2025 Italian Grand Prix: Dates, Times, Schedule, Weather & More