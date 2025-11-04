McLaren Labeled "Stupid" For Lando Norris Incident In F1's Mexico City GP

Former Formula 1 driver Jolyon Palmer has taken aim at McLaren over its team radio messages to Lando Norris amid his drivers' title fight with teammate Oscar Piastri.



The British driver took the lead in the standings for the first time since the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix with a dominant victory at the Mexico City Grand Prix, leading home Charles Leclerc by half a minute to secure the biggest winning margin of the season.



But it was the communication between Norris and race engineer Will Joseph that former Renault driver Palmer has questioned as the title fight intensifies.



"Stupid" request questioned

With Norris in complete control at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Piastri found himself down in the top 10 after qualifying struggles.



As the race went on and McLaren reviewed its strategic options, Norris was asked whether he felt the soft or medium tires would be more beneficial in a request for 'the other side'. Piastri would eventually finish fifth and now trails Norris by just one point.



This is something Palmer feels should be halted given the title situation, and speaking on the F1 Nation Podcast, he said: “He’s leading the championship, you’re trying to beat him, your whole purpose of being here this season is to beat this guy now, so don’t give him the good strategy.



“He’s just a very honest, nice guy isn’t he? Asking the question is a bit stupid as well. They’ve got to realise that, for Lando, if Piastri doesn’t pass Russell, that’s a great result.



“If Lando looks up and sees Oscar parked up on the side of the road with a power unit issue, that’s a great result for Lando. He doesn’t want the best for Oscar."



McLaren Racing

Suggesting that Norris' rivals would be more ruthless in the same position, Palmer added: “There are so many drivers in that field who would not have given an honest answer.



"The McLaren guys are so harmonious, they’ve obviously got this way of working in the team that is open book. They are being very fair with each other. I would say most of the champions on that grid… imagine Aston Martin asking Fernando Alonso.”





Just four rounds and two sprint races remain this season, with the champion likely to be crowned at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit in December, with Norris, Piastri and Max Verstappen all in the running to emerge victorious.

The Latest F1 News

Carlos Sainz Presents F1 With Radical Change To Create More Excitement

Williams Announces Name And Logo Changes For F1 2026

F1 Hits Back At Drivers Over TV Broadcast Criticism

Grassroots Fan Ventures Are Filling The Void In Formula 1’s U.S. Strategy