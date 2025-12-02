McLaren Signs Back-To-Back Feeder Series Champion As Test Driver

McLaren's rapid ascent back to the front of the Formula 1 Grid has been nothing short of impressive, but with a 'new era' of Formula 1 coming for the 2026 season, there has to be a focus on the future. Part of that future is a call to quietly build a pipeline of future talent that mirrors their on-track momentum

To answer that call, the team has announced that they will be adding a back-to-back feeder series champion as their test and development driver and to their driver development program.

Who is that driver? The newly crowned Formula 2 champion, Leonardo Fornaroli.

Fornaroli Enters McLaren with a List of Elite Credentials

Fornaroli's entry to the McLaren development pipeline comes on the heels of his rare pedigree. Fornaroli won the Formula 3 Championship in 2024 and turned around to win the Formula 2 Championship in 2025.

Not only does that mark him as one of the most promising young talents in the feeder series categories, but it also puts him amongst names such as Charles Leclerc, Oscar Piastri, George Russell, and Gabriel Bortoleto. All current F1 drivers who have accomplished the same feat in recent years.

At just 20 years old, the young Italian Driver also won these two titles without backing from a major F1 junior academy, which can often be a major bonus to young drivers in F2 and F3. For example, Bortoleto was a member of the McLaren Driver Academy in F2.

When asked about his future, Fornaroli told the press that he is ultimately looking ahead and building on his momentum.

“Winning both the FIA Formula 3 and Formula 2 titles has been an important step in my journey, and I’m motivated to take the next step in my development through the program as I work toward my ultimate goal of racing at the highest level. I’m very grateful to McLaren for this opportunity, and to everyone who has supported me throughout my career so far. I can’t wait to get started and work closely with the rest of the team.” Leonardo Fornaroli, F2 Champion

Now, it remains to be seen if McLaren's development program will be a successful step up into Formula 1 within the next couple of seasons, with the 2026 Grid officially locked in. However, this is a necessary step to give talent like Fornaroli a shot at Formula 1 in the future.

McLaren's Re-Invigorated Development Program

The story here isn't only about Fornaroli and his accomplishments, but McLaren signing multiple drivers to their talent pool alongside him.

In a similar announcement, McLaren added F2 race-winner Richard Verschoor and 15-year-old karting driver Christian Costoya, ahead of his expected move to F4, to their driver development program. Verschoor, in particular, is an interesting signing, having been in F2 for five seasons and previously part of the Red Bull Program.

Nov 21, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; McLaren driver Lando Norris (4) during practice for the Las Vegas Grand Prix at Las Vegas Strip Circuit. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

According to McLaren's Chief Business Affairs Officer, Alessandro Alunni Bravi, McLaren is focused on developing their talent pipeline for 'all' of their racing teams, including those outside of Formula 1.

“It is a key priority that we continue to develop our talent pipeline to provide options for all of our expanding racing teams. We look forward to working closely with all our drivers in 2026 as they continue their individual development at various stages of their career with the support of the program through a wide range of testing and progression opportunities across all of our racing series.” Alessandro Alunni Bravi, McLaren

If recent history is any indication, McLaren's pipeline of young drivers may soon prove just as valuable as their cars on track.

The Latest Formula 1 News

Max Verstappen's Next F1 Teammate Revealed As Red Bull Makes Sweeping Changes

McLaren Favoritism Debate Rages As Australian Senator Enters The Fray

FIA Issues Statement On Kimi Antonelli Abuse In Wake Of "Nonsense" Red Bull Claims

Oscar Piastri "Speechless" After Critical McLaren Blunder In Qatar Grand Prix