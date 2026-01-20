Mercedes Announces Departure Of Leading Engineer

Mercedes has announced that a key member of its Formula 1 management team will leave later this year.

Director of car design John Owen will take a break from F1 after almost two decades with the team based in Brackley, England.

Owen has played a part in nine constructors' championships in that time, starting with Brawn GP's fairytale success in 2009 before taking in each of Lewis Hamilton's triumphs with the Silver Arrows as well as Nico Rosberg's glory in 2016.

Formerly an aerodynamicist for the Sauber team, Owen joined the former Honda outfit in 2007 before the Japanese manufacturer left F1 and left Brawn, now Mercedes, in its wake.

But his departure, which was announced by the team on Tuesday [January 20] will come later this season and only after a transition period to his successor. Owen will then begin a period of gardening leave.

The role will be filled by Mercedes' current engineering director Giacomo Tortora, while deputy technical director Simone Resta will manage the group.

A Mercedes statement read: "We wish John all the very best for the future and thank him for the considerable role he has played in the team's success."

Mercedes ready for 2026 season

Mercedes has been tipped for success heading into the 2026 season, with the new technical regulations offering an opportunity to flip the script of the ground-effect era.

The change to underfloor aerodynamics proved detrimental to the German marque, with little success achieved in the period between 2022 and 2025. But with both the chassis and the power unit changing for the upcoming season, rumors suggest the Mercedes power unit will be the class of the field, likely providing an early advantage over rivals.

Mercedes will again race with George Russell and Kimi Antonelli as its driver line-up, with its season launch, presented online, scheduled for Thursday, January 22. An official launch event will also be held on February 2.

The first official track running of the year will take place at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya at the end of January, with a five-day test taking place behind closed doors.

A further two tests will then be held at the Bahrain International Circuit as teams continue preparations for the 24-race calendar ahead, which begins at Melbourne's Albert Park circuit for the Australian Grand Prix, with the season again finishing at the Yas Marina circuit for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

