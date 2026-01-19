Will Haas Take Charge In F1's American Rivalry?

Haas became the third team to launch its 2026 Formula 1 campaign on Monday [January 19] with an online livery reveal.

The squad finished eighth in the constructors' standings last term in what was one of F1's closest grid groupings, with strong performances late in the season, especially from Oliver Bearman, turning heads.

The Briton returns with teammate Esteban Ocon, with strengthened ties with Toyota, as Haas aims to move up the grid under the sport's new technical era.

And for the first time, there will be an American rivalry with the arrival of Cadillac as the 11th team. Can Haas underline its status as America's best in its first campaign?



Haas | Haas F1 Team

Will there be a rivalry?

Cadillac has positioned itself as America's F1 team since it announced it would join the grid this year.

It is an understandable angle to take on, given its up-and-coming headquarters in Fishers, Indiana, to go with one of the United States' biggest manufacturers. The brand will eventually develop its own power units as well.



But many at Haas will feel irked by the team being ignored as America's F1 outfit, given the backing from owner Gene Haas, a huge name in American motorsport through his NASCAR operation.

Haas also shares bases between the US and England, with a headquarters in Kannapolis, North Carolina and Banbury, England.

Haas has built its F1 operation on a budget-friendly basis, beginning its journey before the introduction of a budget cap. The squad leaned heavily on ties with Ferrari early in its development, but after beginning a technical partnership with Toyota, masterminded by team principal Ayao Komatsu, those ties have strengthened with a naming deal for the upcoming campaign.

While a rivalry could brew - and would be good for F1, especially in the US - Haas should have the early upper hand, given its F1 experience.

Can Haas make use of time with Bearman?

Haas F1 Team

Bearman was one of the bright sparks of the entire championship during his rookie season, particularly late in the year.

His drive at the Mexico City Grand Prix underlined his talent, going wheel-to-wheel with the biggest names on the grid and coming out on top - expertly picking up the pieces from the battle between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

That fourth-place finish, having held off a charging Oscar Piastri late on, gave Haas its best result in F1 and underscored just why he is so highly regarded by Ferrari.

But that means that Haas needs to make use of him while they can, knowing that the Briton is likely next in line for a drive at the Scuderia. That could come sooner rather than later, with rumors persisting over the futures of both Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.

Using Ferrari power could aid Haas' early fortunes, however, with the Italian marque's experience potentially providing an advantage as Honda, Red Bull-Ford, and Audi get up to speed.

Long-time underdogs, could this be the year Haas establishes itself firmly in F1's midfield?

