Ferrari's Next Upgrade Is A Partnership Built Around Human Performance
The battle for any possible competitive advantage entering the 2026 season is well underway, with some teams already revealing their cars, power units, liveries, and team kits.
The new regulations are set to redefine performance benchmarks under which the F1 grid has operated since its last regulation change in 2022. Teams are looking beyond traditional engineering gains on the cars to differentiate and find any remaining advantage.
For Ferrari, that search has extended past the engineering of the car into the people behind the team. They announced a new global partnership with WHOOP, naming the wearable performance technology brand as the official Health and Fitness Wearable Partner for 2026.
How Ferrari will integrate WHOOP into team operations
As with any partnership, WHOOP becoming an official partner of Ferrari in 2026 means that its branding will be found across the car liveries and drivers. Additionally, WHOOP devices will be provided to the entire Ferrari organization to deliver key insights related to health and fitness.
The true heart of the partnership, though, comes from a first-of-its-kind integration between the Ferrari Medical team and WHOOP's Performance Science group, led by their Global Head of Human Performance, Dr. Kristen Holmes. The teams will integrate to enhance physical efficiency and recovery for the entire organization.
According to Dr. Holmes, the partnership highlights the importance of performance beyond just the F1 car.
"By embedding WHOOP across the team, we’re able to deliver continuous, real-world insights into recovery, sleep, strain, and resilience; giving Scuderia Ferrari HP’s drivers, and entire organization the essential data to adapt faster, manage fatigue, and maintain their wellbeing under the extreme conditions of this sport and pressure.Dr. Holmes, WHOOP
Additionally, through this partnership, WHOOP will develop research that will uncover insights related to the work behind the scenes of a Formula 1 team and, ultimately, how to optimize the care and performance of a team as a whole.
The partnership itself fits into Ferrari's broader strategy of partnerships with brands such as IBM, building a suite of partners based on data to better understand how to operate as a team.
Lorenzo Giorgetti, Chief Racing Revenue Officer of Ferrari, added that the team operates from a data-driven approach on and off the track. The aim of the partnership through Ferrari's eyes is to translate that approach to the "human factor" with use of "WHOOP insights into human health".
"This collaboration represents a further step in our commitment to innovation and continuous improvement, with the objective of creating the best possible conditions for the team, on and off the track"Lorenzo, Giorgetti, Scuderia Ferrari
The global nature of Formula 1 lends well to the ethos behind the WHOOP and Ferrari Partnership. The season is marked by relentless travel, rapid turnarounds, and extreme working conditions, which amplify the importance of managing recovery, fatigue, and overall well-being across an entire team.
