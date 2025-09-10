Nico Rosberg Judges McLaren's "Impossible" Lando Norris-Oscar Piastri Decision

Former Formula 1 world champion Nico Rosberg has given his thoughts on the "impossible" decision McLaren faced during the Italian Grand Prix.

Lando Norris finished second and Oscar Piastri finished third behind Red Bull's Max Verstappen to break McLaren's recent dominance, the Dutchman winning by the greatest margin of the season so far with a 19-second gap.

But team orders caused controversy late on as the Papaya cars were instructed to switch positions following a slow stop for Norris, with Piastri obliging.



"There's no right or wrong"

Questions were raised as to whether McLaren should have used a team order given its drivers are locked into a two-way battle for the F1 drivers' title, even though Norris fell behind through a team mistake.

The Briton had been ahead of Piastri all weekend and deferred pitstop priority to his teammate in order to ensure a double podium finish for the team, allowing the Australian to cover off the undercut attempt by Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

But Norris' stop lasted four seconds longer and allowed Piastri to pass through. The order swiftly came for the positions to be swapped and although they were then free to race, no battle was forthcoming.

Piastri had questioned whether it was right to swap for what he believed was a racing scenario when given the call, though was understanding of the situation when speaking to media post-race.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, McLaren, debrief after finishing second and third at the 2025 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix at Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza. | McLaren Racing

Having said after the race that McLaren would need to have "talks" about the situation that arose, Rosberg told the Sky Sports F1 Podcast: "A lot of people will not like it, a lot of people will think it makes sense.

"I was happy they did that because with my hat that I have on, I want a super-exciting Formula 1 championship until the very end. So, I was happy that in that case, Lando had the opportunity to get the deserved points since he personally did a better job than Oscar in the Monza weekend.

"So, I thought it was good that they did that. But it's impossible. There's no right or wrong."

Piastri leads Norris by 31 points with eight races remaining on the schedule, including three sprints.

