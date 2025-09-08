Kimi Antonelli Reveals Which F1 Legend Influenced His Fashion Sense

In modern times, Formula 1 has experienced a cultural revolution that has seen the series explode through a combination of the Netflix show Drive to Survive and impressive social media buzz.

Another factor that might be aiding the growth of not only the sport, but the profiles of individuals within it, is the drivers' off-track fashion senses.

Kimi Antonelli decided to weigh in on this topic in a recent interview of his, talking both about his life inside and outside the car.

Lewis Hamilton is Kimi Antonelli's fashion inspiration

Lewis Hamilton of Ferrari photographed at the Dutch Grand Prix. | Scuderia Ferrari

Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Antonelli credited Ferrari veteran, and the man he took the seat of at Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton, for what he has done for not only Antonelli himself, but the wider F1 grid.

"Lewis Hamilton. He changed the way the drivers present themselves on the track and their relationship with fashion in the paddock. Before, almost no one dressed according to their own style, everyone wore team gear, while today it's different and I think it's beautiful that everyone chooses how to show themselves in front of the cameras." Kimi Antonelli, on who influences him

Antonelli had a sweet moment in his interview as well, where he confessed that he had his own personal stylist - his mother:

“My stylist is my mum, Veronica. She never likes how I dress or the combinations I choose. If she takes me shopping, she decides which clothes I have to try on. After a while I just say: ‘Ok, fine, whatever.’ But come on, lately I’ve been getting better at choosing on my own.”

Although this was Antonelli showing his relaxed side off the track, he was less relaxed during the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday 7th.

Toto Wolff blasts an 'underwhelming' performance from Antonelli

Toto Wolff was not particularly pleased with the performance of his superstar young driver. | Jiri Krenek

Speaking to media after the cars had raced their course at Monza, Mercedes' team boss Toto Wolff had this to say about the Italian youngster - who finished 9th in the race after a five-second penalty demoted him one position.

"Underwhelming this weekend. Underwhelming. You can't put the car in the gravel bed and expect to be there. All of the race was underwhelming." Wolff, on Antonelli

However, similar to Wolff's comments regarding Antonelli earlier in the week, Wolff gave consideration to the young rookie's age, saying:

"He's going to be very, very, very good... it doesn't change anything on my support and confidence in his future."

Antonelli sits on 66 points in the championship, four behind the Williams of Alex Albon. You can check out the standings here.

