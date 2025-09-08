Fernando Alonso Makes Frustrated Confession After Aston Martin Italian Grand Prix Failure

Fernando Alonso was again left frustrated with the reliability of his Aston Martin after dropping more points at Formula 1's Italian Grand Prix.

The British manufacturer is in the tightly-contested race for fifth in the constructors' standings with Williams, Sauber and Racing Bulls, but lost ground after Alonso was forced to retire at Monza.

Aston Martin was expected to struggle at the Italian venue given its drag inefficiency this season that has meant its best results have come at the higher downforce-favoring circuits.

Yet Alonso was able to hustle his way into the top 10 in qualifying to provide hope of points to follow up from the team's double score at the Dutch Grand Prix.

The two-time champion made up ground at the start to get past the slow-starting Mercedes of rookie Kimi Antonelli and after sitting behind Sauber's Gabriel Bortoleto - who is part of Alonso's management stable - Aston Martin got its driver out of the pits faster than its Swiss rival in a pitstop head-to-head.

All that hard work was undone when Alonso's front-right suspension failed as he straddled the kerb on the exit of the Ascari chicane, leaving the Spaniard unhappy on team radio.



Speaking to F1 after the race, Alonso explained: "Very frustrating because we were in seventh place, another six points for the championship we lost again.



"I remember Monaco, we retired the car with an engine problem in P6, today with the suspension problem, P7. The luck is not with us this year. We are losing a lot of points."





Alonso: "I am getting used to it"

First laps in, and Fernando sits P8 with Lance in P16.#ItalianGP pic.twitter.com/bu1bnJcnzF — Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) September 7, 2025

As well as the examples listed by Alonso, he also retired just two laps into the Chinese Grand Prix after a brake failure while he has had contact with rivals on a number of occasions - largely through no fault of his own.

He added: "It was a well-executed race. We overtook Antonelli at the start, we overtook Bortoleto at the pitstop and everything was looking good.

"It is frustrating but I am getting used to it unfortunately."

Aston Martin heads to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix 24 points behind fifth-placed WIlliams in the constructors' table and just a point ahead of Racing Bulls after both teams scored at Monza.

