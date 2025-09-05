Red Bull Update On Driver Plans With Tsunoda Future In Doubt

Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies has responded to speculation surrounding the second seat at the team following Isack Hadjar's stunning maiden Formula 1 podium.

The Racing Bulls rookie finished third at last weekend's Dutch Grand Prix to continue his impressive first year in the championship with Red Bull's 'junior' team.

That has cranked the pressure up on Yuki Tsunoda as the Japanese struggles to find competitive form alongside four-time world champion Max Verstappen, with speculation suggesting a driver swap could happen before the end of the season.

What will Red Bull do?



Tsunoda himself only made the move from junior to parent team after two rounds of the current campaign, after Liam Lawson's miserable tenure in the seat.



The Kiwi has since been outperformed by Hadjar in the Racing Bulls outfit, with the Frenchman tipped for a step up to Red Bull considering his flying form.



But Hadjar himself suggested he would rather wait until the start of the 2026 season to make the leap rather than trying to adapt in the final races of the current term, given the change in regulations over the winter that would negate most learnings.

Asked if he saw it the same way during Friday's FIA team principal's press conference at the Italian Grand Prix, Mekies replied: "I think the short answer is yes.

"We made it very clear, very public, that we have time with our driver decision. We have enough drivers between the driver programmes to cover quite a few scenarios for next year, and we don’t have real reasons to rush into decisions.

"We do not plan to change during the season."



MORE: 5 Key Takeaways From Friday Practice At The Italian Grand Prix



Tsunoda backing



Laurent Mekies, Red Bull team principal, during the FIA's team principal press conference on Friday at the 2025 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix at Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza. | Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

While Tsunoda has had his troubles since joining Red Bull, he races in Italy off the back of a first points finish since Imola at Zandvoort.

Without confirming his place for 2026 was safe, Mekies threw his backing behind Tsunoda and explained: "Yuki has been making a good step in the last three races. We all want more, but he’s doing a good job.

"He was, for the first time, back in the points after seven races in Zandvoort. He was close enough to Max in Budapest, and had his best qualifying with the team in Spa. So he’s on a positive trend. It’s obviously extremely nice to watch Isack’s progress in the Racing Bulls car.

"To see him performing at the level he did in the last race was a fantastic demonstration of how much progress he's made this season.

David Kirouac-Imagn Images

"But really, we are relaxed about the driver topic, because fundamentally we have all our cards on the Red Bull side, and we can take a few more weeks – or months – to decide."

Mekies added that the team will likely make a decision before the final race of the season in order to avoid impacting his drivers' options.

Tsunoda finished Friday's second practice for the Italian Grand Prix in ninth, two places ahead of Hadjar.