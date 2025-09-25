Romain Grosjean Confirmed To Make F1 Return

Romain Grosjean will make a return to Formula 1 machinery with a TPC [testing of previous car] outing with Haas.



The Frenchman, who finished his F1 career with the American team, will drive during a test day at Italy's Mugello circuit on Friday, September 26.



It will be the first time Grosjean will drive an F1 car since his horrifying crash at the 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix, where he plowed into the barrier on the exit of Turn 3 on the opening lap at the Bahrain International Circuit with a registered impact of 67G.



With the car split in half and set alight, Grosjean miraculously escaped the wreckage with only burns to his hands.



Grosjean's Haas reunion

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The reunion will include him driving the VF-23 with now-team principal Ayao Komatsu acting as race engineer - the Japanese filling out a role he had alongside Grosjean at the former Lotus F1 Team.

Grosjean's race engineer at Haas Dominic Haines will also oversee proceedings, while his former number one race mechanic Ian Staniforth will also be present.

A return to F1 machinery has been a long time coming for Grosjean, who was forced to back out of a planned test with Mercedes in recent years following a clash of schedules having made a full-time switch to IndyCar.

He has since left the American single-seater series but has found a home with Lamborghini's sportscar program in the United States.

Reunited for a special reunion ❤️



Former driver, Romain Grosjean returns to drive our VF-23 this Friday in Mugello at our TPC event. This marks the first time Romain has piloted an F1 car since the 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix.#HaasF1 #F1 | @F1 @RGrosjean pic.twitter.com/cROfhZSygM — MoneyGram Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) September 25, 2025

“I’m incredibly grateful to Gene Haas and to Ayao Komatsu for inviting me to participate in the TPC at Mugello,” said Grosjean. “To say I’m excited to get back behind the wheel of a Formula 1 car would naturally be an understatement.

"I really can’t believe it’s been almost five years, but to come back and have this outing with my old team is truly something special. I’m excited to see everyone, I’m sure we’ll spend a bit of time reminiscing about the old days, but I’m also keen to be of use regarding the trackside agenda with the VF-23 – it's great the team now has the TPC program as part of its on-going development.

"Finally, my kids had designed my helmet for what was meant to be my final grand prix in Abu Dhabi back in 2020 – I’m at last going to be able to give it a go in a Formula 1 car on Friday.”

Grosjean will be joined at the test by former IndyCar race winner and current series and F1 pundit James Hinchcliffe, who will lap the car as part of a package for F1TV.

The Latest F1 News

F1 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Hits Record ESPN Viewership Figures

Felipe Drugovich Officially Joins Andretti For 2026 Formula E Season

James Vowles Gives Emotional Response To Williams' Azerbaijan Grand Prix Podium

Biggest Winners And Losers From The F1 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix