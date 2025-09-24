F1 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Hits Record ESPN Viewership Figures

The recent Azerbaijan Grand Prix at the Baku Street Circuit that was won by Max Verstappen was a top attraction for American viewers last weekend.

It was a drama-fueled affair that saw Oscar Piastri's shock retirement grabbing headlines, with strong showings from Williams' Carlos Sainz and Racing Bulls' Liam Lawson, as well as a season-best performance for Yuki Tsunoda.

F1 has grown significantly in the United States thanks to the success (and occasional controversy) of Netflix's Drive to Survive, and is broadcasted through ESPN or available to watch on F1 TV.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix hits record viewers on cable

A recent report from ESPN Press Room unveiled that the last weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix managed viewership figures of 1.1 million, according to Nielsen Big Date + Panel, which is the highest ever seen on American television.

The race's previous highest figure was set in 2021 with 970,000 viewers, while last season's race - held in September instead of the more traditional April/June - managed 865,000.

Of the viewing demographic, 420,000 were in the age bracket of 18-49.

Baku is the 17th circuit out of 18 this season to have broken previous viewing records, with only Miami seeing a decline from 3.10 to 2.17 million. The street circuit's 2024 race was boosted thanks to running straight after a Game 7 match in the NBA Playoffs.

The 2025 season is also set to break the viewership average, with 1.4 million tuning in on average for each race. 2022 held the previous high at 1.21 million.

What is the highest-viewed F1 race in the USA ever?

The aforementioned 2024 Miami Grand Prix - which saw Lando Norris' first ever win in the sport - is the most watched F1 race in the USA, with 3.1 million viewers having tuned in.

In second place, somewhat surprisingly, is the 2002 Monaco Grand Prix at 2.78 million, which saw Scotsman David Coulthard's McLaren beat both Michael and Ralf Schumacher to the top step in a race that witnessed ten retirements.

Third place sees the inaugral Miami Grand Prix, held in 2022, with 2.6 million viewers. Max Verstappen won this race, completing a fantastic move on polesitter Charles Leclerc in the process.

