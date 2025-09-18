Surprise Third Candidate Joins Race For FIA Presidency

Racing driver Laura Villars has announced she will become the third candidate to become president of the FIA.

The presidency of the global motorsport governing body takes place on December 12, 2025 during the FIA's General Assembly in the capital of Uzbekistan, Tashkent.

Villars, who currently competes in the Ligier European series, will become the first female candidate for the presidency and the youngest for this election at just 28 years old.

She joins current president Mohammed Ben Sulayem and former FIA steward Tim Meyer in running for the post.

A surprise new candidate

PR Newswire

"The FIA must once again be the federation of clubs and license holders," said Villars in her announcement.



"My ambition is a governance that is more democratic, more transparent, more responsible, and open to women and new generations. I strongly believe that motorsport needs diversity and innovation to keep inspiring younger generations worldwide."

Ben Sulayem's presidency has been one of turmoil and unease, especially focused on F1's relationship with the FIA. While tension between FOM and the governing body has died down in the past 18 months following a number of public disagreements, driver discontent has been rife, not least over the crackdown of swearing and the wearing of jewelry in the past two years.

After a flurry of departures from the FIA, Motorsport UK chairman David Richards accused Ben Sulayem of a "power grab" earlier this year in an open letter.

Former BAR team principal and Prodrive mastermind Richards was banned from a meeting of the World Motor Sport Council in March having refused to sign an NDA [Non-Disclosure Agreement] and further suggested Ben Sulayem had failed to maintain pledges he had made when taking over the post from Jean Todt at the start of the decade.

Villars' agenda in full

Empower clubs through regular consultations and participatory governance.

Strengthen transparency in finance and decision-making

Introduce a "FIA Eco-Performance" label recognizing sustainability leadership.

Enhance the Women in Motorsport program (Girls on Track, mentoring) and establish a FIA Young Leaders Academy.

Position the FIA as a global benchmark in sustainable mobility and road safety.

The Latest Formula 1 News

Carlos Sainz Calls For F1 Stewarding Change After FIA "Breakthrough"

George Russell Misses Azerbaijan GP Media Day Through Illness

Cadillac Announces Partnership With American Giant Ahead Of F1 Debut

F1 Las Vegas And MGM Resorts Extend Multi-Year Partnership