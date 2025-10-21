Uber One’s Austin Rodeo Showcases Formula 1’s Growing Place In American Brand Culture

Tailgates, preview parties, fan festivals, and performances are integral parts of American sports fan culture before 'the big game.' This same 'game day' spirit has made its way into Formula 1 across its 3 U.S. races.

Growth of Formula 1 in the United States has been rapid, with Netflix's Drive to Survive and Apple TV's F1 The Movie skyrocketing that growth into American mainstream pop culture. Now, with Apple TV holding the deed to F1's American Streaming Rights, that growth is expected to multiply again.

Household brands, celebrities, and media have taken hold of the Formula 1 wave in the U.S. As of the United States Grand Prix this past weekend, we can add Uber and Uber One to that list.

The One Party signals that major brands are finding real ROI in activating around Formula 1 weekends

On the Saturday night before race day at the U.S. Grand Prix, Uber decided it was their turn to 'throw their hat in the ring' of activating during a Formula 1 weekend for their Uber One members.

The One Party by Uber / Austin F1 | Getty Images / Rick Kern via LaForce Agency

The One Party opened with a traditional Texas Rodeo, closed with a performance by the GRAMMY Award-winning Zac Brown Band, served guests famed Austin Eateries, Terry Black's and Torchy's Tacos, featured pool tables, and a mechanical bull — all with walls adorned by Texas and Racing memorabilia.

Zac Brown Band at The One Party by Uber | Getty Images / Rick Kern via LaForce Agency

Uber has always 'made sense' as a brand that could be added to the mountain of Formula 1 sponsors, but contrary to what some fans may think, it has never joined F1 in an official capacity in America.

Thousands of fans at every race globally use Uber to get to and from the track during the course of a race weekend. The brand recognition is there. However, this is the first time that Uber itself has attached its brand to a Formula 1 weekend in America.

This doesn't necessarily signal that Uber is pursuing an official partnership with the series, but what it does signal is that, at the very least, activating such a global brand during a Formula 1 weekend is worth the investment.

Uber One's Star-Studded Guest List Expertly Blended American Sports Culture with Fans of Formula 1

It's no secret that over the past few seasons, Formula 1's paddock has hosted more and more celebrities interested in the adrenaline of a Grand Prix weekend. Notably, the COTA, Miami, and Las Vegas Grand Prix Paddocks are littered with A-Listers.

Similarly, Kane Brown, Kendra Scott, Jesse Metcalfe, Brittany Snow, Malin Akerman, and Brooks Nader were just some of the names on Uber One's guest list, surrounded by a few hundred of Uber One's lucky subscribers from the Austin area at The One Party.

Although F1 Fans have been known to rush to the internet to critique celebrity-centric paddock guest lists, it's often the case that these celebrities are F1 fans just like you or I.

Brooks Nader The One Party by Uber, F1 Austin | Getty Images/ Rick Kern via LaForce Agency

When chatting with Brooks Nader at The One Party, she explained exactly why Formula 1 has quickly become one of her favorite events to attend, and why The One Party made 'so much sense' for her own sports-fandom and the Austin F1 Weekend.

"If you noticed, this is western themed. It reminds me of my roots, it reminds me of the South. I grew up with such a football oriented household. When F1 came on the scene for me, my reaction was 'oh my gosh, a new sport, that I can follow and be a fan of'. I'm having so much fun with this party combining home [the South] and F1." Brooks Nader, The One Party by Uber One

Brooks' answer speaks exactly to why not only sports fans are 'buying in' in droves to Formula 1 in America, but why intentionally activating American Brands at these races draws in just the 'right eyes'.

Brittany Snow Kane Brown Malin Akerman The One Party by Uber | Getty Images/ Rick Kern via LaForce Agency

Brooks wasn't alone in her F1 fandom, of course. Kane Brown appeared at the party still in his Haas Gear after attending both days of the U.S. Grand Prix in preparation for Sunday's race.

At this point, with F1 in America, the parties, the people, the celebrities, and the brands like Uber are as much a part of Formula 1's story in America as the checkered flag itself, and we cannot wait to see what comes in just one month at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.