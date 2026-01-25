Why Ferrari Must Ensure it is Fighting for the 2026 F1 Championship

As poor seasons for Ferrari go, 2025 was up there with the worst.

Charles Leclerc took pole position and a number of podiums, while Lewis Hamilton won the Chinese Grand Prix sprint, but that was as good as it got for the Scuderia.

A disqualification for both cars in Shanghai unearthed a fundamental flaw with the car's chassis that hampered performance across the season, with frustration outlined by both drivers.

So with the 2026 season launched by the Italian marque, why is it so important the team returns to championship-challenging form?



Pressure from Italy

Ferrari faces more pressure than any other F1 team. The Scuderia is seen in Italy in the same light as many national soccer teams around the world. When things go well, the Italian media celebrates. But when fortunes are rough, there is a pile on.

The Tifosi celebrate Charles Leclerc and Ferrari's win at the Formula 1 2024 Italian Grand Prix, Monza. | Scuderia Ferrari

It's a unique standing in this sport and the weight on the shoulders of all involved must lead to much anxiety, not least for the drivers and team principal Fred Vasseur.

Optimism was high for 2025 after Ferrari finished the season prior the strongest of any, securing more points in the second half of 2024 than its rivals. Yet a redesign last term led to the aforementioned issues and the subsequent frustration from both drivers.

With the new regulations providing the chance for a reset, a failure to be competitive at the top of the order will spell consternation in Italy, both from the media and from the passionate Tifosi. It's a pressure that few would manage.

Leclerc and Hamilton future dependent on success?

Scuderia Ferrari

Hamilton's future in F1 was repeatedly brought into question by his struggles with the SF-25 last year, and it would seem likely that a retirement could come at the end of the new season if Ferrari can't get back to winning ways.



At this stage of his career, it would seem unlikely that the seven-time champion would leave Ferrari to find a new home to race at, so it's imperative for him that he and the team find success this term and find it consistently.

Perhaps more pressing for Ferrari will be the future of Leclerc. Regarded as one of the fastest drivers of the newer generation, he is quickly coming up to a decade in the sport.

Our first look at the SF-26 in action! A result from all the hard work from everyone in the factory to Charles and Lewis on track. pic.twitter.com/oWdXwKzu3e — Scuderia Ferrari HP (@ScuderiaFerrari) January 23, 2026

Patient in waiting for Ferrari to become competitive since moving to the Scuderia, Leclerc has now seen Lando Norris secure a world title with a McLaren outfit that had languished behind his own team.

That will no doubt add to the frustration for Leclerc, who has twice had to deal with his squad taking a backwards step from strong positions - last year and in 2020.

With that angst no doubt building, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him seek new employment should Ferrari drop the ball again this term, highlighting the importance of success.

The Latest Formula 1 News

Lewis Hamilton Reveals "Fascinating Challenge" Ahead of New F1 Season

Why 2026 Could Be The Year George Russell Gets His Mercedes Glory

Racing Bulls Announces Return of Former Key Red Bull Engineer as Technical Director

Alex Palou Loses BIG in Court Case with McLaren Racing