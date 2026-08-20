Fantasy Football QB1 Debate: Should Players Target Lamar Jackson Or Drake Maye?

The AFC presents several top quarterbacks for fantasy managers to consider come draft time, including Drake Maye and Lamar Jackson. Entering the 2026 NFL campaign, both Maye and Jackson are garnering MVP attention, leading two teams with significant expectations.

Maye led the New England Patriots to a memorable 14-3 campaign, lifting the team to its first Super Bowl in the post-Tom Brady era. He finished the year as the No. 7 scorer in fantasy football, reaching No. 2 overall in non-PPR leagues in just his second professional season.

Jackson struggled to reach the heights of an MVP-caliber 2024 campaign, dealing with nagging injuries that sidelined the star signal-caller for four games in 2025. He managed several notable fantasy appearances, but was hampered by injuries during a QB20 finish a season ago.

Entering the new season, both quarterbacks are healthy, suiting up in offenses that have undergone respective improvements during the offseason. But which of the two MVP candidates offers the superior fantasy outlook for the upcoming year?

The Case For Drake Maye

Aug 13, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) spins a ball on his finger before a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest arguments in favor of Maye’s case over Jackson are the additions New England made to its receiving corps. The team brought in Romeo Doubs in free agency before pulling off a blockbuster trade to land All-Pro wideout A.J. Brown. Maye took a sizable leap in year two, completing a league-high 72% of his passes for 4,394 yards and 31 touchdowns with eight interceptions. As a rusher, he added a valuable 450 rushing yards and four additional scores. With the Patriots’ additions on the perimeter, Maye is positioned nicely to build on his All-Pro sophomore campaign with another year of improvement.

The Case For Lamar Jackson

Jan 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) rushes the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Though the Baltimore Ravens didn’t add an All-Pro-caliber wideout like New England, the front office made some quality additions to the offense around Jackson. Rookie Ja’Kobi Lane is slated to take on a significant role after being selected in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft, and fellow first-year wideout provides solid depth to the group. Jackson also presents a significantly higher ceiling as a rusher, though his production dipped noticeably due to injury a season ago. With sustained availability, Jackson is poised for a massive bounce-back performance in 2026.

The Verdict

Aug 13, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) leaves the field after a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I’m bullish on Jackson’s ability to bounce-back with a top-10 fantasy finish at quarterback this season, but Maye’s 2025 production, paired with New England’s offseason moves, are too much for me to ignore. I’m buying Maye in drafts far more than Jackson, picking with the safer floor. Jackson provides an elevated ceiling due to his rushing ability, but Maye’s reliability as a passer lays a solid foundation for another potential top-3 finish at the position.

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