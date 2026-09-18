Fantasy Football Top 5 Underrated NFL DFS GPP Plays for Week 2: David Montgomery Poised for Productive Outing

You don’t need me to tell you that Bijan Robinson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba are viable plays in Week 2 NFL DFS (daily fantasy sports) contests. On the other hand, some players tend to go overlooked and can differentiate our lineups from the field.

Based on players’ salaries on both FanDuel and DraftKings and matchups, here are the top five underrated NFL DFS GPP (guaranteed prize pool) plays for Week 2.

All stats used in this article are from PFF or S umer Sports unless stated otherwise.

Carson Wentz, QB, Minnesota Vikings ($7,000 FD/$4,600 DK) at CHI

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz (11) after a play during the first half against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Against the Chicago Bears’ defense in Week 1, Bryce Young had the 8th-most adjusted EPA/play (0.34) and 12th-highest success rate (50.0%) among QBs, via rbsdm.com . Young produced 35.4 FanDuel and DraftKings points in the opening week, and Carson Wentz is shaping up to be the starter for the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2 against the Bears.

The Carson Wentz career arc is like no other. pic.twitter.com/wFV21ULa0W — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 13, 2026

Following a scary early-game head injury for Kyler Murray, Wentz had the 7th-most adjusted EPA/play (0.35) and 15th-highest success rate (48.1%) of the QBs with 25-plus plays in Week 1.

David Montgomery, RB, Houston Texans ($7,000 FD/$6,500 DK) vs. CIN

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) makes a pass to Houston Texans running back David Montgomery (32) for a touchdown during the second half against the Buffalo Bills at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

David Montgomery handled an extremely valuable role in his Houston Texans debut in Week 1, totaling 20 carries, 3 receptions, and 3 touchdowns in a loss to the Buffalo Bills. Although Montgomery tallied only 79 scrimmage yards on his 23 touches, he also earned all five red-zone rushing attempts for the Texans.

COUNT 'EM 🗣️ That's three TDs for David Montgomery!



BUFvsHOU on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/iUc7FIoNID — NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2026

Aside from being clearly trusted over Woody Marks, Montgomery gets to face a below-average Cincinnati Bengals run defense at home in Week 2. The Bengals were 29th in rush EPA (0.12) and 24th in rush success rate (47.1%) allowed in their season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Bucky Irving, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers ($7,900 FD/$6,100 DK) vs. CLE

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) scores a touchdown during the second quarter at Paycor Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bucky Irving only got eight rushing attempts in Week 1 due to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers playing from behind for much of the game, but metrics suggest he looked back to his 2024 form. Of the RBs with five-plus attempts in the opening week, Irving had the 11th-most yards after contact per attempt (3.88) and 6th-most missed tackles forced (5).

Bucky Irving runs in for 6️⃣



TBvsCIN on FOX/FOX One pic.twitter.com/h0gNZUlkjZ — NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2026

Despite the addition of Kenneth Gainwell, Irving earned 7 receptions for 48 yards on a 25.9% target share in the loss to the Bengals. Even though it remains to be seen how the goal-line touches are divvied up with Sean Tucker back, the Buccaneers are heavy favorites at home against a hapless Cleveland Browns team in Week 2.

Stefon Diggs, WR, Washington Commanders ($6,100 FD/$5,300 DK) at DAL

Washington Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs (3) scores a touchdown against Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Cooper DeJean (33) during the second half at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Terry McLaurin is already a wideout I’ve spoken about this week as a bounce-back candidate in Week 2, but don’t forget about Stefon Diggs in an NFC East showdown against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2. Among WRs with 25-plus routes run in Week 1, Diggs had the 4th-highest target share (31.0%) and 14th-most yards per route run (2.20).

Stefon Diggs scores for the first time with the Washington Commanders 🔥



(via @Commanders)pic.twitter.com/OMZN3zpB6K — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 13, 2026

Diggs posted 4 receptions for 55 yards and a touchdown in his Commanders debut, and the Cowboys were 31st in dropback EPA (0.67) and 32nd in dropback success rate (69.7%) allowed versus the New York Giants in Week 1.

Matthew Golden, WR, Green Bay Packers ($5,900 FD/$4,700 DK) at NYJ

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden (0) makes a 42-yard reception during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Minnesota Vikings beat the Green Bay Packers 39-22. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Although the Green Bay Packers watched a double-digit lead slip through their fingers in Week 1 against the Vikings, it was a positive sign for the aerial attack to have the 13th-highest neutral pass rate (55.6%). And while Christian Watson exploded for 147 yards and 2 touchdowns, Matthew Golden is seemingly poised for an expanded role in Green Bay’s offense in 2026.

42 yards from Jordan Love to Matthew Golden



GBvsMIN on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/ic6JLQe9Uy — NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2026

Aside from leading the Packers in target share (30.0%) in their season opener, he had the 11th-most yards per route run (2.38) among wideouts with 25-plus routes run. Golden will go up against a New York Jets squad that is 32nd in dropback EPA (0.26) and 22nd in dropback success rate (48.9%) allowed since the start of last season.