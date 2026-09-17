Fantasy Football Week 2 WR vs. CB Matchups: Expect Bounce-Back Performance for Terry McLaurin

Among the endless factors to consider when making fantasy football lineup decisions, it can be beneficial to consider WR/CB matchups. Facing a struggling cornerback provides a boost for receivers, while an elite corner could lower the floor and ceiling of wideouts.

Ahead of this weekend’s slate of Week 2 games, let’s look at five WR/CB matchups to keep tabs on.

All stats used in this article are from PFF or Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise. Fantasy points per route run allowed are courtesy of Fantasy Points Data .

WR Terry McLaurin vs. CB DaRon Bland

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) catches the game winning touchdown against Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland (26) during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

It was a forgettable season opener for Terry McLaurin, who produced just 3.4 fantasy points (WR85) in Week 1 against a stout Philadelphia Eagles defense. McLaurin is primed for a bounce-back performance in Week 2 versus DaRon Bland and the Dallas Cowboys.

Bland was tied for the second-most fantasy points per route run allowed (0.45) in the opening week of the season, while he coughed up 4 receptions, 38 receiving yards, and a touchdown in coverage against the New York Giants.

WR Chris Olave vs. CB Marlon Humphrey

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) makes a catch against Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Although Chris Olave didn’t find the end zone in Week 1, he gashed the Detroit Lions for a league-best 182 receiving yards on 10 catches to produce 28.2 fantasy points (WR5). To follow that up, Olave draws a favorable matchup against Marlon Humphrey and the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2.

TYLER SHOUGH FINDS CHRIS OLAVE FOR 43 YARDS LATE IN THE 4TH



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/cs39B0lI1r — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 13, 2026

Humphrey is a shell of his former self, as he permitted the 12th-most fantasy points per route run (0.35) to kick off the new campaign.

WR Deebo Samuel vs. CB Chris Johnson

San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel (19) during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With rookie De’Zhaun Stribling placed on injured reserve, Deebo Samuel is expected to handle an expanded role on the San Francisco 49ers, and the veteran WR already produced 18.0 fantasy points (WR13) in Week 1. Samuel is expected to see slot corner Chris Johnson in coverage for the majority of his snaps on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

BROCK PURDY TO DEEBO SAMUEL LIKE OLD TIMES 😮‍💨



THE 49ERS ARE UP 17 ON THE RAMS IN AUSTRALIA 😳



(via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/OPkfIJCIyH — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) September 11, 2026

In Johnson’s NFL debut in Week 1, he surrendered the fifth-most fantasy points per route run (0.40) while giving up 6 catches, 63 receiving yards, and 2 touchdowns in coverage.

WR Brian Thomas Jr. vs. CB Pat Surtain II

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) signals a first down after a reception during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Browns 34-10. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Lining up across Pat Surtain II makes life rough for opposing WRs, and Brian Thomas Jr. is projected to see the All-Pro corner often on Sunday. Surtain allowed the second-fewest fantasy points per route run (0.12) and just one reception for six yards in Week 1.

Thomas notched only 7.0 fantasy points (WR57) in the Jacksonville Jaguars’ season opener, and he’s a risky option in Week 2.

WR Carnell Tate vs. CB Riq Woolen

Chicago Bears safety Dillon Thieneman (31) breaks up pass thrown to Tennessee Titans wider receiver Carnell Tate (14) during the first half at Nissan Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not only is Quinyon Mitchell a shutdown cornerback, but Riq Woolen was fantastic in his Philadelphia Eagles debut in Week 1. Woolen permitted the third-fewest fantasy points per route run (0.14), putting him behind only Surtain and Mitchell in that metric to start the season.

On the other side, Carnell Tate was limited to 7.8 fantasy points (WR51) in his first game for the Tennessee Titans. It could be another quiet showing from Tate in Week 2.