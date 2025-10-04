Fantasy Football Week 5 Deep-Sleepers: Darius Slayton, Malik Washington and 3 Others
As per usual, Week 4 saw more breakout sleepers in the fantasy football realm. We saw Justice Hill rattle off 117 Total Yards and 2 Touchdowns. We saw Woody Marks become the lead back in Houston. We even saw Jaxson Dart make his NFL debut in very great fashion. Sleepers are a weekly occurrence in the NFL, and be sure that they will show face again in Week 5. Look to these potential deep-sleepers.
Darius Slayton
The career-Giant wide receiver is breaking back into a heavy role as the number one true wideout on the team. With Malik Nabers out for the season, this offense will pass through Slayton out wide and Wan'Dale Robinson in the slot. Slayton has four career 700+ Yard seasons and he has never recorded less than 2 touchdowns. Outside of Theo Johnson, the Giants lack much in the pass game which should net Slayton a 20% target share with notable upside. Added — the Saints are a higher leverage matchup.
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 5 Ranking: RB42
Malik Washington
Injuries tend to make sleepers become relevant. That will happen with Washington on the Dolphins. Tyreek Hill is out for the season and though the Dolphins now have Darren Waller in the equation, Washington should have very quality work. Washington only has a 12% target share on the season, but expect this to go up closer to 20%. Waller in not a receiver, so he can only steal so much schematic work. I would not start Washington in fantasy football, but he could be a longshot DFS play and league stash.
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 5 Ranking: WR42
Michael Carter
His sleeper status is a bit more questionable than others here. Carter has been added up to 40% of leagues. However, that means there is a 60% chance that he is still in free agency. The Cardinals will be working a split backfield in Week 5 with James Conner and Trey Benson out. Carter will be the lead back while Demercado will be the third down, higher-leverage running back.
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 5 Ranking: RB28
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt will indeed play in Week 5, but that does not deter me from Rodriguez Jr. It has been made quite clear that Croskey-Merritt and Rodriguez will be splitting carries in the Commanders backfield. Over the past two weeks, both players have identical snap-splits. When viewing advanced metrics, the Commanders matchup well this week in the run game and so Rodriguez may very well see 10-15 touches with big-play upside.
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 5 Ranking: RB39
Trevor Etienne
This is certainly among the riskier sleeper plays, but if you are playing a sleeper, then you are playing for risk. That is how the game works. With Chuba Hubbard out, Rico Dowdle will be the starter. However, Dowdle is a dual-threat back. Expect Etienne to be worked in 20-30% in here. If they decide to trust him in the red zone, the upside can be notable today. The Dolphins do rank poorly versus the run.
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 5 Ranking: RB58