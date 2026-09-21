Jaxson Dart Rushing Prop And 3 Other Underdog Lines For Rams-Giants On MNF

Week 2 of Monday Night Football kicks off with a matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and New York Giants. Los Angeles, looking to bounce back from a loss against the San Francisco 49ers, will gear up for the return of former Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald. On the other hand, New York will look to build on a Week 1 victory over the Dallas Cowboys, with Malik Nabers and Jaxson Dart leading the way. All three, Donald, Nabers and Dart, will be popular picks for Underdog users building MNF lines.

Plenty of other stars set to take the field on Monday night will present favorable props for bettors to consider, looking to narrow options for parlay lineups. These are four of my favorite Underdog props for Monday Night Football:

Kyren Williams Over 0.5 Rush/Rec. Touchdowns

Sep 11, 2026; Melbourne, AUS; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) practices at Melbourne Cricket Ground. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kyren Williams emerged as one of the Rams’ few bright spots on the offensive side of the ball, racking up 41 rushing yards and a touchdown over 11 carries. In the passing game, he added three catches for 24 yards, serving as a safety valve for Matthew Stafford. With star wideout Puka Nacua set to be sidelined, Williams should take on a greater role, and will take on additional reps near the goal line. New York’s front seven is star-studded, but Williams’ volume sets a safe floor for his any-time touchdown mark on Underdog.

Jaxson Dart Over 33.5 Rushing Yards

Sep 13, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) scrambles with the ball against the Dallas Cowboys during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Early in his young NFL career, the Giants' star quarterback has already cemented his status as one of the league’s top dual-threat signal-callers. In his rookie year, Dart racked up 487 rushing yards, averaging 34.8 yards per game. In Week 1 of his sophomore campaign, Dart continued to flash his rushing upside, racking up 54 yards on the ground over 11 carries. With Donald set to return, John Harbaugh’s offense will likely lean on Dart’s mobility outside of the pocket. His 33.5-yard mark presents a favorable line, considering his role in the run game alongside Cam Skattebo in the backfield.

Davante Adams Over 62.5 Receiving Yards

Sep 11, 2026; Melbourne, AUS; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch against the San Francisco 49ers in the second half at Melbourne Cricket Ground. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rams star wide receiver Davante Adams was limited to start his 13th NFL season on a quiet day for Los Angeles’ offense. He hauled in just half of his six targets, racking up 26 receiving yards in Week 1. Considering Nacua’s injury, Adams will step up as the Rams’ WR1 in the passing game on Monday, bolstering his projected volume against the Giants. With a favorable matchup against New York’s secondary, the six-time Pro Bowler should make significant noise in Week 2.

Malachi Fields Over 26.5 Receiving Yards

Sep 13, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malachi Fields (88) carries the ball against the Dallas Cowboys during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Giants rookie wideout Malachi Fields showed tremendous flashes during his first offseason program, carving out a starting job during training camp. The third-round pick out of Notre Dame made his regular season debut and racked up two catches for 25 yards over four targets against Dallas in Week 1. With star receiver Malik Nabers set to match up against All-Pro corner Trent McDuffie, Fields should take on greater volume in his second game. With six to eight targets, he should have no problem eclipsing 27 receiving yards.

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