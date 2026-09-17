Josh Allen And 3 Other PrizePicks Props For Bills-Lions On Thursday Night Football

Week 2 of the fantasy football season kicks off with Thursday Night Football, a highly anticipated matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions. Both teams walked away with victories in the opening week, featuring some notable performances from the likes of Josh Allen, Jahmyr Gibbs and Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Such stars will present popular lines for PrizePicks users in tonight’s matchup, along with some other key players. These are four of my favorite PrizePicks props for Week 2 of Thursday Night Football:

Amon-Ra St. Brown Over 0.5 Anytime Touchdown

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrates a touchdown against New Orleans Saints during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Amon-Ra St. Brown hauled in each of Jared Goff’s passing touchdowns in last week’s win over the New Orleans Saints. The All-Pro wideout will be slated to take on significant volume in a Lions passing game that should carry momentum into a matchup against Buffalo, who struggled to defend the pass in Week 1. Brown’s anytime touchdown prop offers users a multiplier to boost winnings, and the star receiver will see plenty of opportunities to cash in on his third score of the new year.

Josh Allen Over 0.5 Anytime Touchdown

Sep 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) passes the ball during the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Josh Allen entered the year in midseason form with an MVP-caliber performance against the Houston Texans in Week 1. The superstar signal-caller threw for 334 yards and two touchdowns, adding 23 yards and two scores on the ground. Many expect Allen to pick up where he left off against a struggling Lions defense in a short week. Allen’s presence as a runner near the goal line should instill confidence in PrizePicks users considering the former MVP’s anytime touchdown mark.

DJ Moore Over 62.5 Receiving Yards

Sep 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (2) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the first half at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DJ Moore made a lasting impression in his Bills debut, showing tremendous upside in his pairing alongside Allen. Moore hauled in five of his eight targets, racking up 100 receiving yards and a touchdown in Week 1. He’ll remain one of Allen’s top targets against Detroit, presenting a favorable line at 62.5 yards, considering his volume. The Lions’ defense, which allowed 182 yards against New Orleans’ WR1 in Chris Olave, could have problems keeping Moore in check on TNF.

Jameson Williams Over 4 Receptions

Sep 13, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) runs after the catch in overtime against the New Orleans Saints at Ford Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jameson Williams took another step forward in 2025, posting his second consecutive 1,000-yard campaign, elevating expectations for his 2026 campaign. Williams was limited with significant volume in Week 1, but projects to bounce back in a big way against Buffalo. He posted 10 targets last week, and should see a similar workload in a matchup that should heavily feature Detroit’s passing attack. His four-reception prop for Thursday night is one of my favorites of the week thus far.

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