Josh Allen And 3 Other PrizePicks Props For Bills-Lions On Thursday Night Football
Week 2 of the fantasy football season kicks off with Thursday Night Football, a highly anticipated matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions. Both teams walked away with victories in the opening week, featuring some notable performances from the likes of Josh Allen, Jahmyr Gibbs and Amon-Ra St. Brown.
Such stars will present popular lines for PrizePicks users in tonight’s matchup, along with some other key players. These are four of my favorite PrizePicks props for Week 2 of Thursday Night Football:
Amon-Ra St. Brown Over 0.5 Anytime Touchdown
Amon-Ra St. Brown hauled in each of Jared Goff’s passing touchdowns in last week’s win over the New Orleans Saints. The All-Pro wideout will be slated to take on significant volume in a Lions passing game that should carry momentum into a matchup against Buffalo, who struggled to defend the pass in Week 1. Brown’s anytime touchdown prop offers users a multiplier to boost winnings, and the star receiver will see plenty of opportunities to cash in on his third score of the new year.
Josh Allen Over 0.5 Anytime Touchdown
Josh Allen entered the year in midseason form with an MVP-caliber performance against the Houston Texans in Week 1. The superstar signal-caller threw for 334 yards and two touchdowns, adding 23 yards and two scores on the ground. Many expect Allen to pick up where he left off against a struggling Lions defense in a short week. Allen’s presence as a runner near the goal line should instill confidence in PrizePicks users considering the former MVP’s anytime touchdown mark.
DJ Moore Over 62.5 Receiving Yards
DJ Moore made a lasting impression in his Bills debut, showing tremendous upside in his pairing alongside Allen. Moore hauled in five of his eight targets, racking up 100 receiving yards and a touchdown in Week 1. He’ll remain one of Allen’s top targets against Detroit, presenting a favorable line at 62.5 yards, considering his volume. The Lions’ defense, which allowed 182 yards against New Orleans’ WR1 in Chris Olave, could have problems keeping Moore in check on TNF.
Jameson Williams Over 4 Receptions
Jameson Williams took another step forward in 2025, posting his second consecutive 1,000-yard campaign, elevating expectations for his 2026 campaign. Williams was limited with significant volume in Week 1, but projects to bounce back in a big way against Buffalo. He posted 10 targets last week, and should see a similar workload in a matchup that should heavily feature Detroit’s passing attack. His four-reception prop for Thursday night is one of my favorites of the week thus far.
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Ethen Hutton is a MLB, WNBA, College, and Fantasy contributor at On SI. Previously, he's covered the NBA, WNBA and NFL for Sportskeeda. Hutton is also a passionate fantasy football player and an immense music lover.