NBA DFS Picks (Tuesday, April 29): Jalen Brunson, Nikola Jokic Lead The Way
The NBA playoffs are rocking and tonight we get a nice four-game slate highlighted by several key injuries that will significantly impact rotations and DFS value. Damian Lillard and Jrue Holiday are confirmed out, while Jaylen Brown, Russell Westbrook, Bennedict Mathurin, and Isaiah Stewart are questionable heading into tonight.
Vegas lines suggest a mix of competitive matchups and potential blowouts, with Indiana favored by 8 over Milwaukee (222.5 total), New York -5.5 over Detroit (213.5), Boston -11.5 against Orlando (198.5), and the Clippers narrowly favored (-2) in Denver (208.5).
Three of the four series are elimination games. Can the Knicks end the Pistons’ postseason dreams tonight at Madison Square Garden? Will the Pacers put the final nail in Milwaukee’s coffin with Lillard sidelined? Can the Celtics finish the physical Magic off despite their injuries? And who will take a commanding 3-2 lead in the Nuggets-Clippers series? Let’s dive in and unpack tonight’s slate, highlighting the top DFS plays of the night.
Note: All prices and odds are courtesy of DraftKings.
Guards:
Stud: Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks ($8,800)
Regardless of where you stand on his style of play, Jalen Brunson’s statistical output speaks for itself. He boasts the third-highest usage rate of the opening round at 33.6% and has eclipsed 30 points and 7 assists in each of his four matchups against Detroit. Among guards, only a select few can rival his blend of stability and explosive upside. With New York aiming to close out the series and avoid a return to Detroit, Brunson is poised for another high-volume performance.
Value: Kevin Porter Jr., Milwaukee Bucks ($5,500)
Following Damian Lillard’s injury in Game 4, KPJ stepped into an expanded role, logging 33 minutes and producing an impressive 43.75 fantasy points. He took 17 field goal attempts, secured five rebounds, handed out six assists, and collected two steals—demonstrating his ability to generate offense both as a scorer and facilitator. With Lillard likely done for the season, Porter’s capacity to create his own shot and exploit defensive gaps becomes invaluable. Given his projected usage and responsibilities, his current salary represents significant value, especially in what is expected to be the highest-scoring affair of the night.
Forwards:
Stud: Paolo Bachero, Orlando Magic ($9,200)
With Orlando facing elimination, expect Paolo Banchero to log heavy minutes once again—likely eclipsing the 40-minute mark. He showcased his offensive prowess in Games 1 and 2 in Boston, racking up 61.3 and 58.8 DraftKings points, and firmly establishing his elite ceiling. He only failed to eclipse 30 points once throughout this series (29 points in Game 3) and is averaging 32.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.0 blocks, and 0.8 steals per game. A perennial triple-double threat, Banchero has the talent and tenacity to potentially extend the series and force the reigning champs to head south for Game 6.
Value: Tim Hardaway Jr., Detroit Pistons ($4,100)
Hardaway Jr. has been feast or famine against his old team in this postseason. He saw limited action in the first two games of the series and immensely struggled in Game 2. After going 0-8 (including 0-6 from beyond the arc), failing to produce a single point and finishing with just 2.25 fantasy points, THJ has drained 11 threes in the last two contests and has poured in 38 points.
In the last two games, Hardaway Jr. saw a spike in playing time, logging 37 minutes in Game 3 and 36 minutes in Game 4. He found his rhythm and nailed 12-of-28 attempts. While the environment will be tougher in New York, THJ has a great chance to log 30+ minutes and take a ton of threes in an arena that he called home for the first few seasons of his NBA career. Given that the Knicks are throwing all of their defensive pressure at Cade Cunningham, Hardaway Jr. is going to get open looks and will need to deliver if the Pistons are going to force a Game 6, especially with Malik Beasley still struggling to find his groove. At his salary, THJ is a steal.
Centers
Stud: Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets ($11,500)
Jokic has hovered in the 60-FPTS range throughout the early part of this series, but in Game 4, he reminded everyone why he’s in a fantasy tier of his own—dropping a monstrous 82.25 fantasy points, the highest single-game output of the postseason so far. No one matches Jokic’s blend of floor and ceiling, and he's always a threat to flirt with triple-digit production when he gets rolling. Despite his dominance, his salary hasn’t budged, which is almost laughable given he's averaging nearly 70 fantasy points per game in the series.
Yes, he’s still the priciest option on the slate—but with this kind of upside, he’s arguably underpriced. In a pivotal Game 5 that could determine the series on his home floor, Jokic will erupt with another triple-double, leading the Nuggets to victory.
Value: Al Horford, Boston Celtics ($5,200)
You wouldn’t expect Jrue Holiday’s injury to affect Horford’s usage but since the veteran guard plays bigger than his size, Horford should see more opportunities in his absence. Big Al has been extremely consistent throughout the postseason as he’s delivered 17.8, 25.0, 24.3, and 26.0 fantasy points in the first four games. Tonight in Boston, Horford should play north of 30 minutes, and if Jaylen Brown is eventually ruled out, the veteran will see an even bigger uptick in usage. The offense is going to run through Jayson Tatum but Horford will contribute everywhere in the boxscore. Though he has failed to deliver double-digit points through the first four games of the series, Horford is averaging a solid 6.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 2.0 blocks per game. Given his price point, Boston’s injuries, and the fact that they have been very cautious with their stars, I expect Horford to have a huge game tonight in Boston as they attempt to close out the series.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
