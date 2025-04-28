Philadelphia Eagles NFL Draft Grade: Fantasy Football Impact
The Philadelphia Eagles methodically retooled their roster in the 2025 NFL Draft, focusing on reinforcing a defense that had several key departures while adding developmental talent to the offensive line. Though they strengthened their linebacker corps, secondary, and trenches, the lack of a new receiving threat slightly tempered what was otherwise an impressive haul.
Philadelphia Eagles
1.31 Jihaad Campbell, LB
Philly moved up one spot to get this year’s draft class top linebacker in the standout from Alabama. Nakobe Dean is still on the mend from an injury so there’s a legitimate possibility that Campbell could start in his rookie season. The former Crimson Tide standout can get after the quarterback but also provide security as an off-ball linebacker who produced a whopping 117 tackles in 2024.
2.64 Andrew Mukuba, S
The Eagles addressed perhaps their biggest need in the second round by fortifying their secondary with Texas’ Andrew Mukuba. After trading C.J. Gardner Johnson and losing Darius Slay via free agency, Mukuba brings much-needed versatility to a Philly defense that can line him up as a nickel or as a safety. Don’t forget that this kid is a ballhawk who led the SEC with 5 interceptions. I wouldn’t be surprised if Mukuba eclipses Reed Blankenship on the depth chart.
4.111 Ty Robinson, DT
The Eagles love to load up on the defensive line and Ty Robinson should help offset the loss of Milton Williams via free agency. The former Cornhusker out of Nebraska ran the fastest 40-yard dash of all defensive tackles (4.83 seconds) and is a stud when it comes to stuffing the run (15 tackles for a loss in 2024).
5.145 Mac McWilliams, CB
McWilliams can play both on the outside and inside and provides Philly with much-needed depth at the cornerback position after losing Darius Slay.
5.161 Smael Mondon Jr., LB
Clearly, the Eagles wanted to address their defense and they continued to do that with the selection of Mondon Jr. With Nakobee Dean injured, the former Georgia Bulldog can be a decent depth piece and contribute on special teams.
5.168 Drew Kendall, C
Finally, the Eagles targeted the offense and although Kendall will never fill Jason Kelce’s shoes, the former Boston College Golden Eagles can probably line up anywhere on the interior of the line.
6.181 Kyle McCord, QB
Jalen Hurts will continue to be this team’s signal caller for years to come but Philly lacked a competent backup option before selecting Kyle McCord out of Syracuse. McCord was one of our favorite pre-draft quarterback values in this year’s draft class.
6.191 Myles Hinton, OT
Hinton, a kid who started double-digit games at both right and left tackle for the Michigan Wolverines, is a big-bodied (6’7”, 323 pounds) lineman who can protect Jalen Hurts once he develops a bit more. He certainly has some great veterans to learn from in Philly.
6.207 Cameron Williams, OT
Williams is another developmental offensive lineman with upside. While I don’t anticipate him replacing Lane Johnson anytime soon, he provides depth in the event of an injury.
6.209 Antwaun Powell-Ryland, EDGE
With their final pick in the draft, the Eagles got a pass rusher who tallied 16 sacks in 2024. Given that Philly lost the services of both Brandon Graham and Josh Sweat, this pick makes a ton of sense.
Fantasy Grade: The Eagles addressed all the defensive holes on their roster but I would have liked to see another pass-catcher enter the mix. Yes, they have A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Dallas Goedert, but another receiver was all that was missing from Philly’s draft. Still, Howie Roseman and the Eagles did an excellent job at revitalizing the defense (specifically the linebacker corps and secondary).
Adding some linemen in the trenches is never a bad strategy and with Saquon Barkley in the backfield, the Eagles are poised to generate a ton of points yet again in 2025. Still, I would have liked to see a new receiver on their roster and for that reason, I can’t give them anything better than a B+. Expect essentially the exact same offense from 2024 in 2025, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing.
