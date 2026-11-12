Perfect Week 10 DraftKings Showdown Lineup for Thursday Night Football Features Jayden Daniels

The Washington Commanders and New York Giants will kick off Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season. In Thursday’s NFC East clash, which players can help produce a positive outcome in DraftKings showdown lineups?

Showdown is a single-game DFS contest on DraftKings, where you’ll have a $50,000 salary to select a captain and five flex players to complete your roster. The captain’s salary and points are multiplied by 1.5x, while the flex players’ salaries and points are normal.

With that in mind, which players build a perfect showdown lineup between the Commanders and Giants?

All stats used in this article are from PFF or Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise. DraftKings uses full-PPR scoring in its DFS contests, so keep that in mind when making lineups.

Jayden Daniels, QB, Washington Commanders ($15,000 Salary)

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) throws the ball against the Los Angeles Rams during the third quarter at Northwest Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jayden Daniels hasn’t been running as much in recent weeks, but he’s still a threat with his legs. When the Commanders and Giants faced each other (and tied) in Week 5, Daniels ran for 103 yards and 2 touchdowns on 9 attempts en route to a season-high 35.3 DraftKings points.

Entering Week 10, New York’s defense is coughing up the 12th-most schedule-adjusted fantasy points per game to QBs (+1.6).

Malik Nabers, WR, New York Giants ($11,000 Salary)

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) makes a catch against Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Kenny Moore II (23) during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before being limited to 9.3 DraftKings points in Week 9, Malik Nabers posted 21-plus DraftKings points in four straight outings, including 32.1 against the Commanders. Nabers is leading the Giants in target share (30.0%) and has the 11th-most yards per route run (2.39) among 27 WRs with 50-plus targets in 2026.

This is a fantastic bounce-back spot, as Washington’s defense is permitting the ninth-most schedule-adjusted fantasy points per game to WRs (+3.0).

Isaiah Likely, TE, New York Giants ($8,200 Salary)

New York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely (9) celebrates a touchdown catch against the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Most of the targets in the Giants’ offense are funneled to Nabers and Isaiah Likely. Likely has the second-highest target share (26.5%) on the team, and his six receiving touchdowns tie Brock Bowers for the most at TE this season.

Only the Detroit Lions are giving up more schedule-adjusted fantasy points per game to TEs (+7.5) than the Commanders.

Chig Okonkwo, TE, Washington Commanders ($5,800 Salary)

Washington Commanders tight end Chig Okonkwo (85) runs with the ball past Los Angeles Rams defensive back Cam Lampkin (21) during the fourth quarter at Northwest Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chig Okonkwo has gotten six-plus targets in three of his last four outings. While Stefon Diggs and Antonio Williams are the primary options for Daniels, Okonkwo has also notched double-digit DraftKings points in three of his last four starts.

During Washington’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9, Okonkwo played the second-most snaps (46) and ran the second-most routes (35).

Dominic Zvada, K, New York Giants ($5,400 Salary)

New York Giants kicker Dominic Zvada (34) kicks a field goal against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dominic Zvada has certainly experienced some struggles in his first year as the Giants’ kicker, missing 5 of his 22 field-goal attempts. However, Zvada has scored 12-plus DraftKings points in four of his last six contests.

With the Giants favored at home, Zvada gets the slight nod over Commanders’ kicker Drew Stevens.

Austin Ekeler, RB, Washington Commanders ($4,600 Salary)

Washington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler (30)runs with the ball against the Los Angeles Rams during the second quarter at Northwest Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Amid the absence of Jacory Croskey-Merritt, the Commanders have begun deploying a two-man RB committee of Rachaad White and Austin Ekeler. In Week 9 against the Rams, Ekeler played just seven fewer snaps while running five more routes than White.

Ekeler’s upside is capped with White, but at this salary, he just needs to catch a few passes and/or fall into the end zone to return value.