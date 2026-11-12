Week 10 Fantasy Football Tight End Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Tyler Warren vs. Isaiah Likely

As fantasy managers navigate the second half of the NFL regular season, locking down a reliable tight end starter can be the ultimate difference-maker. This week, we examine a fantastic Start 'Em, Sit 'Em tight end debate: Indianapolis Colts star sophomore Tyler Warren and breakout playmaker Isaiah Likely.

The best part of this week's dilemma? Both players benefit from elite individual matchups based on fantasy points allowed to tight ends. Let's dive into their advanced metrics, target shares, and how their soft defensive matchups shape up for Week 10 fantasy football lineups.

TE Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts

Nov 8, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (84) warms up before a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tyler Warren has put together a stellar sophomore campaign, building on a rookie year that earned him Pro Bowl honors with a team-leading 22% target share. Operating as a core weapon in the Indianapolis offense, Warren provides unique positional versatility with 44 receptions for 486 yards and 4 touchdowns on the season.

For Week 10, Warren draws a mouth-watering matchup at home against the Miami Dolphins. Miami has struggled immensely to bottle up opposing tight ends, surrendering an average of 14.8 PPR fantasy points per game to the position (ranking in the bottom five in the NFL). With Warren anchoring a heavy 78% route participation rate and functioning as a trusted safety valve in the short-to-intermediate game (where he averages 2.1 yards per route run) this pristine matchup elevates his high floor into locked-in elite TE1 status in our Week 10 Tight End Rankings.

TE Isaiah Likely, New York Giants

Nov 8, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely (9) makes a touch down catch against the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Isaiah Likely has experienced a massive breakout season with the New York Giants, firmly cementing himself as a weekly weapon while averaging 13.4 PPR fantasy points per game. Highlighted by explosive multi-touchdown performances (including 3 games with over 80 receiving yards) Likely has proven he can explode for TE1 outputs when the game script heavily features him, commanding a 19.5% target share over his last four outings.

Likely heads into Week 10 with an equally sensational setup, facing a defense that bleeds production to opposing tight ends by allowing a league-high 74.2% completion rate to players aligned in the slot. The Dolphins' vulnerability in the middle of the field plays directly into Likely’s yards-after-catch ability (averaging 5.4 YAC per reception) and handing him an easy path toward high-volume output. For managers chasing a massive ceiling, Likely’s combination of volume and a soft defensive pairing makes him an incredible upside play. The one downside with Likely is that it's likely to be raining when the Giants play on Thursday Night Football, so a wet passing game could limit his ceiling.

The Final Verdict

Oct 11, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (22) breaks up a pass intended for Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (84) in the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Start Tyler Warren

When weighing the choices for Week 10, both Tyler Warren and Isaiah Likely benefit from dream matchups against vulnerable opponent secondaries, making them both strong starting options if you are fortunate enough to roster both. However, Tyler Warren gets a slight nod as the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em choice due to his consistent target volume within the Colts' game plan (averaging 7.4 targets per game over the last month).

While Isaiah Likely possesses the explosive ceiling to win you a week single-handedly, Warren's steady floor against the Miami defense makes him a reliable start to anchor your roster.