DraftKings has a three-game Thanksgiving main slate for NFL DFS enjoyers, beginning with the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions duking it out at 1:00 p.m. ET. Following the Bears-Lions matchup, the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys square off at 4:30 p.m. ET, and the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills will close things out at 8:20 p.m. ET.

On DraftKings main slates, fantasy football managers are tasked with creating a nine-player lineup (including a team defense and special teams) with a $50,000 salary.

With that in mind, which players build a perfect lineup for the Thanksgiving main slate?

All stats used in this article are from PFF or Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise. DraftKings uses full-PPR scoring in their DFS contests, so keep that in mind when making lineups.

Caleb Williams, QB, Chicago Bears ($5,800 Salary)

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) looks to make a play against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Soldier Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Caleb Williams hasn’t scored more than 20 DraftKings points in three straight starts, but he’ll face a Lions defense that is giving up the second-most schedule-adjusted fantasy points per game to QBs (+4.8). Detroit’s defense is also showing signs of being a pass-funnel unit, ranking 24th in dropback success rate (48.8%) and 10th in rushing success rate allowed (40.0%).

Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions ($9,500 Salary)

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) runs against Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (5) during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jahmyr Gibbs needs no introduction, leading the entire slate in DraftKings points per game (29.8). No player boasts a safer floor than Gibbs, as he’s touched the ball fewer than 20 times just once all season.

Emmett Johnson, RB, Kansas City Chiefs ($7,200 Salary)

Kansas City Chiefs running back Emmett Johnson (10) celebrates after a touchdown during the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kenneth Walker III has been ruled out for a third straight game, making it the Emmett Johnson show once again. Johnson has scored 27-plus DraftKings points in back-to-back weeks, and the Bills are permitting the 10th-most schedule-adjusted fantasy points per game to RBs (+1.9).

Saquon Barkley, RB, Philadelphia Eagles ($5,800 Salary)

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) scores a touchdown during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Saquon Barkley is shaping up to be a full-go against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving after an early Week 11 exit. No defense is coughing up more schedule-adjusted fantasy points per game to RBs (+7.9) than Dallas’.

Luther Burden III, WR, Chicago Bears ($6,000 Salary)

Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III (10) catches a pass during the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Soldier Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a quiet Week 11 outing, Luther Burden III is in a premier bounce-back spot against a Lions defense that is giving up the seventh-most schedule-adjusted fantasy points per game to slot WRs (+2.3). Burden leads Chicago’s WRs in slot rate (53.1%).

DJ Moore, WR, Buffalo Bills ($5,600 Salary)

Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (2) runs after the catch as Miami Dolphins cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. (4) dfends during the second half at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

D.J. Moore has tallied 17-plus DraftKings points in three of his last four starts, including 23.1 in Week 11 against the Miami Dolphins. Moore leads an effective Josh Allen-led aerial attack in target share (20.1%) and red-zone target share (28.1%).

Rome Odunze, WR, Chicago Bears ($4,500 Salary)

Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (15) takes the field prior to a game against the New Orleans Saints at Soldier Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Detroit’s defense is weaker against slot WRs, Rome Odunze has big-play appeal, with the Lions tied for the third-highest explosive play rate allowed (6.8%). Odunze has the sixth-most yards per reception (15.9) and the third-highest average depth of target among WRs with 50-plus targets.

Brevyn Spann-Ford, TE, Dallas Cowboys ($3,000 Salary)

Dallas Cowboys tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford (89) celebrates after catching a two-yard touchdown pass against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To fit Gibbs, Johnson, and Burden in this lineup, we’ll save salary at TE by rostering Brevyn Spann-Ford. Spann-Ford found the end zone for the first time this season in Week 11, and Jake Ferguson has been ruled out again for the Cowboys.

Kansas City Chiefs D/ST ($2,600 Salary)

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) sacks New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith (7) during the fourth quarter at Arrowhead Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Choosing a defense on a condensed slate is always a crapshoot, and I’m willing to take a chance on the Chiefs in a potential weather game . As good as Allen has been for the Bills, he’s thrown at least one interception in seven of his last eight starts, totaling nine interceptions during that span.