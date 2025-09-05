Ricky Pearsall, Austin Ekeler, and Three More Underrated DFS GPP Picks On FanDuel And DraftKings
There are many players who could perform way above the price given to them on DraftKings and FanDuel in Sunday's main DFS slate. Here are some of those players flying under the radar, who could put up some major points on Sunday.
RB Austin Ekeler Washington Commanders (DK: $4,800/FD: $5,200)
Veteran running back for the Washington Commanders, Austin Ekeler, was named as the RB1 in the team’s unofficial week 1 depth chart. There is intriguing talent behind him, including a rookie out of the University of Arizona, Jacory Croskey-Merritt. However, even with that talent, it seems they will lean on Ekeler early in at least Week 1, and he has an ideal matchup to play above his salary on both FanDuel and DraftKings. The Commanders' week 1 opponent is the New York Giants. They allowed the 26th most rushing yards per game in 2024, 136.2. Ekeler also brings receiving upside to the table, opening the door to more potential fantasy points in his squad's opening matchup.
WR Ricky Pearsall San Francisco 49ers (DK: $4,500/FD: $5,300)
Second-year receiver Ricky Pearsall will have a real opportunity to get off to a hot start in week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks. In 2024, Seattle allowed the sixth most passing yards per game, 236.5. Pearsall, on top of that, will have an increased role this year with Deebo Samuel now being on the Commanders. His opportunity will be increased even more while Brandon Aiyuk is out with an injury. All this together makes him a great DFS value play on Sunday.
RB Jaylen Warren Pittsburgh Steelers (DK: $5,200/FD: $5,500)
Like Ekeler, despite some promising talent at his position on the depth chart, Jaylen Warren will be the main RB for the Pittsburgh Steelers at least at the start of the 2025 season. He and Pittsburgh will take on the New York Jets in Week 1. The Jets last season ranked 19th in points allowed per game (23.8), and ranked 17th in allowed opponent rushing yards per game (121.1). Warren has shown over his career that he has the potential of being a three down back, with the receiving upside he has. Over the last two seasons, he has had 99 receptions. At the price he is at on both FD and DK, it is not a bad gamble to take that he will finally be utilized and get the workload of a true featured back and be successful doing so in week 1.
TE Dalton Schultz Houston Texans (DK: $3,500/FD: $4,900)
When looking to find a cheap price on a player to link in with a group of higher value players on DK in Sunday's main DFS slate, Dalton Schultz is a great option. He and the Houston Texans are playing one of the worst teams in guarding the tight end position in 2024, against the Los Angeles Rams. Last year, they allowed the fourth most fantasy points to TEs out of any team in the NFL. Pairing this with the recent news that Texans wide receiver Christian Kirk will be out with an injury in week 1 makes Schultz a great play.
WR Tetairoa McMillan Carolina Panthers (DK: $5,200/FD: $5,600)
The rookie out of Arizona, Tetairoa McMillan, has a great price and a high opportunity to outplay it against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jags in 2024 were an abominable passing defense. They allowed the most passing yards per game in the NFL and allowed the third-highest average WR fantasy points per game. McMillan, due to not logging an NFL game yet, has a price that feels way below the talent level he currently possesses. Take advantage of it while it still rests low; in a few weeks, he may be another WR that breaks the bank in DFS.