Fantasy Football: Bryce Young, Tetairoa McMillan among top NFL.com sleepers for Week 1
The Carolina Panthers have a solid fantasy football matchup with the porous Jacksonville Jaguars defense in Week 1. What does that mean for you? It means that Tetairoa McMillan and Bryce Young, beneficiaries of facing the defense with the worst passing EPA last season, should be on your radar, according to one fantasy expert.
NFL insider tabs Bryce Young, Tetairoa McMillan as Week 1 fantasy sleepers to have
Bryce Young was one of two fantasy sleeper QBs that Marcas Grant with NFL.com is highlighting this week, the other being Drake Maye. He said he's been thrilled to land Young in the later rounds to be a QB2 thanks to his astonishing career resurgence.
"Carolina has tried to surround him with talent at the skill positions. The latest effort included spending the eighth overall pick on receiver Tetairoa McMillan, and the Panthers apparently felt good enough about their receiver room that they were willing to trade Adam Thielen back to the Vikings," Grant wrote.
Of course, the biggest reason for Young being a sleeper is his matchup with a Jaguars defense that allowed a league-high 4,375 passing yards in 2024. "Young is a definite starter in multiple-QB formats and could have fringe QB1 appeal in deep leagues," Grant concluded.
He brought up McMillan as a reason Young is set up well, and McMillan is a WR sleeper pick for Grant. The reason the Panthers felt good enough to move on from Adam Thielen is because they have McMillan now.
"Carolina is looking for any kind of consistent playmaker in its passing game. Last year, Xavier Legette led the squad in receptions ... with 49. Bryce Young's evolution is exciting. But he's going to need more from his pass catchers," he noted.
Enter McMillan. "Over his final 25 collegiate games, McMillan logged 174 catches for 2,721 yards and 18 touchdowns," he said. "More importantly, he offers the kind of big target and jump-ball threat that Carolina's offense has been missing on the outside."
Grant expects those attributes to be on display against the Jaguars on Sunday. "If we're lucky, we might even get a McMillan-Travis Hunter matchup. Wouldn't that be fun?" he concluded. If you have these two Panthers, you really might want to start them.
