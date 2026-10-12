Bears' Tyson Bagent Destroys His Trade Value Against the Packers

Chicago Bears backup quarterback Tyson Bagent had an opportunity to cement his status as one of the league's premier backup QBs in the team's Week 5 clash against Green Bay.

Many expected him to do just that, as the Bears were favored by 1.5 points at Lambeau Field for the first time in 20 years. The experts also liked Chicago's odds of coming out on top.

Unfortunately, Bagent fell well below expectations in the team's 31-7 loss. In fact, he had one of the worst passing performances we've seen from any QB over the first month of the season. Bagent completed only 12 of 21 attempts for 87 yards and threw two interceptions.

Bagent didn't even finish the contest, as he got benched for Case Keenum late in the game. While every QB has rough performances, this one feels especially consequential for a quarterback who wants to start in the league eventually. This might've been his last chance to start, with Caleb Williams progressing nicely as he returns from a strained hamstring he suffered in Chicago's Week 2 matchup against Minnesota.

Tyson Bagent is no longer an offseason trade candidate

Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent (17) passes the ball against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers won the game, 31-7. Tork Mason/Green Bay Press-Gazette | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Conversations surrounding Bagent's trade value have always been interesting. Many believed that he was one of the league's premier backup QBs. He showed a lot of promise in virtually every preseason opportunity he received.

That fact, combined with him still being only 26 years old, has led some to believe that they might be able to receive quality draft compensation for him if they decided to go that route. Ben Johnson even called him one of the league's 32 best signal-callers when asked about potentially trading him at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Ben Johnson doesn’t want the Bears to trade QB Tyson Bagent but acknowledges that they have to do what’s best for the team



He believes Bagent is one of the best 32 QBs in the NFL pic.twitter.com/OwGJVVYr8M — Lorin Cox (@CoxSports1) February 24, 2026

However, that ship feels like it sailed today. Fair or not, there was always going to be a minimal margin for error in order for another team to take a chance on Bagent. He's not a former first-round selection like J.J. McCarthy in Minnesota. Bagent went undrafted in 2023.

Johnson surely developed his opinion through seeing Bagent in practice and the way he carries himself at Halas Hall. Other teams aren't privy to that information. All they can depend on is live game action. In the preseason, Bagent can sling it with the best of them. His turnover rate is far too high when the games start to matter, though.

Counting Bagent's four starts in 2023, he now has a career 3-9 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Penalties negated three more picks last week. Even if an injury strikes, he puts the ball in harm's way far too often to be considered a viable starting option for another team.

Oct 4, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent (17) passes the ball against the New York Jets during the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This conversation was probably not going to be reignited this season. Williams might be back next week, but hamstring injuries can be tricky. The re-injury risk alone would be enough for them to keep Bagent around, regardless of how well he played (or any offers they received) in his absence.

He's only under contract for one more season, though. The 2027 campaign will be his last in Chicago, and some theorized Keenum's strong showing against Philadelphia might be enough validation to send him to the highest bidder this offseason.

The asking price just went down considerably, though. Would anyone even be interested in trading for him? Certainly not as a viable starting option. A trade would only make sense now if Chicago wanted to get his contract off the books a year early.