Fantasy Football Start or Sit Week 5: Roschon Johnson, Luther Burden, Kalif Raymond

The Chicago Bears will have a new-look backfield when they take on the Green Bay Packers in Week 5.

That's because Kyle Monangai has been ruled out with toe and thumb injuries, leaving Roschon Johnson as the next man up behind D'Andre Swift.

Thankfully for Chicago, the team is fully healthy at wide receiver, where Luther Burden and Kalif Raymond are the team's two most productive at the position through four games.

With a matchup against the Packers at Lambeau Field on tap, here is how we're handling start or sit decisions for this Bears trio.

Roschon Johnson start or sit advice

Chicago Bears running back Roschon Johnson (23) reacts after gaining a first down against the Cleveland Browns during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Johnson gets an opportunity to play with Kyle Monangai sidelined due to injury, and he should soak up most of Monangai's RB2 role, although we would not be shocked to see Zavier Scott get some run, also.

A former fourth-round pick, Johnson had some opportunities in 2023 and 2024 to show his stuff, but he didn't do much with those opportunities and has since seen his role diminish considerably to just a special teams contributor.

During the preseason, Johnson didn't show much as a runner and averaged just 3.7 yards per carry. Taking it a step further, Salvon Ahmed was clearly the superior runner over Johnson and he probably only made the cut on the 53 because of his special teams value.

Johnson averaged four yards per carry in garbage time last week, and he's averaging just 3.8 yards per tote for his career. During the preseason, Johnson averaged 3.7 and he was not impressive as a runner. In fact, Salvon Ahmed was clearly better carrying the ball, but Johnson's special teams value helped him make the cut over Ahmed.

While the increased role at least puts Johnson on the fantasy map, we're just not sure he's going to get all of the work vacated by the absence of Monangai.

There's just too much uncertainty here to trust Johnson in lineups, even in a matchup against one of the league's worst run defenses.

Verdict: Sit

Luther Burden start or sit advice

Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III (10) celebrates his touchdown during the first half of the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Burden has posted at least four receptions and over 60 yards in three of four games, and he has found the end zone once while addeing three carries for 20 yards.

All of that is good enough to rank as WR25 overall, according to Fantasy Pros, which puts him on the weekly flex radar.

This isn't a great matchup on paper, with the Packers ceding the 11th-fewest fantasy points per game to wideouts this season, but context matters here. Teams have been running all over Green Bay this season, and its defense has faced four bottom-10 passing attacks in four contests.

We don't fear the Packers' pass defense at all, and that's another reason why you're starting a top-25 fantasy receiver in Week 5.

Verdict: Start

Kalif Raymond start or sit advice

Chicago Bears wide receiver Kalif Raymond (14) runs for a touchdown during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Raymond came crashing back down to earth last week, but the fact of the matter is he's still a top-25 wide receiver, ranking as WR23 overall.

As is the case with Burden, that makes Raymond an every-week flex option until further notice. And, again, we're not fully buying into what the Packers have done against wideouts in fantasy because of the factors we mentioned in the Burden write-up.

Our biggest concern is Raymond has not yet showed us he has good chemistry with Tyson Bagent.

We can understand why you'd start Raymond given his ranking, but we want to see some proof he and Bagent are on the same page before trusting Raymond in lineups again.

Verdict: Sit