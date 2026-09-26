One WR the 49ers Expect to Step Up and Make an Impact

Week 3 is quickly approaching and the San Francisco 49ers' injury list is already stacking up at a rapid rate.

Year after year, it's a constant revolving door of injuries, but the 49ers have shown that those injuries can either set them back dramatically, like the 6-11 season in 2024, or they can find a way to overcome them and return to the playoffs with a 12-5 record in 2025.

Jake Tonges and De'Zhaun Stribling would have been two positive depth pieces for the receiving game, but one is out for the year, while the other won't be back until after the bye week.

Then Demarcus Robinson suffered a high ankle sprain, opening the door for another wide receiver to step up. Offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak is expecting someone to take advantage of the opportunity.

All eyes on Jordan Watkins

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jordan Watkins Jordan (17) catches the ball in front of Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Tristin McCollum (27) during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jordan Watkins is the next man up, and it comes at a time when he has next to no receiving experience in the league since San Francisco selected him in the fourth round back in 2025.

He played in only four games last year, picking up just two receptions on three targets. His experience is minimal, but now he has an opportunity to change that.

“He’s going to get some ops. It’s unfortunate why guys have to get elevated with injuries, but Jordan’s going to get his opportunities and he’s going to be called upon at some moment in these games," shared Kubiak with reporters.

"We’re going to need him. And is he ready to make the play? Is he on his assignments on the details? Is he executing in the run game? It’s just going to come down to Jordan going out there and playing good football and executing when his number’s called. That’s all we’re asking of him. It’s all we’re asking of anybody.

"But it’s a good opportunity for him. He’s been working really hard. I’m really proud of how he’s kind of approached these past few weeks of the season, just working on the scout team and getting ready to go. And he’s going to get an op here. So, we’ll see how he plays, but I’m excited for Jordan to see him get out there.”

So let's see how he performs. It's unlikely he will receive a massive workload, as all the main veterans are still healthy, but important catches here and there keep the 49ers ticking.