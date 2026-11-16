Geno Smith Injury Update Raises Potential Week 11 Fantasy Sleeper

The New York Jets suffered a plethora of notable injuries during their Week 10 clash against the Buffalo Bills, and star quarterback Geno Smith will headline the team's Week 11 injury report. Smith exited the game on Sunday with a concussion, and was later forced out for the remainder of the matchup with an ankle injury.

Smith completed 13 of his 21 pass attempts prior to his exit, throwing for 148 yards. Rookie signal-caller Cade Klubnik took over following Smith's exit, but was unable to overcome a 24-12 deficit after the veteran was unable to return.

Smith's ankle issue has raised concerns over his availability for the Jets' Week 11 showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers, elevating the fantasy stock for Klubnik in the event he gets the nod. New York also lost star rookie Omar Cooper Jr. to an ankle injury, with he and Smith set to undergo further testing this afternoon.

Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle) will undergo tests Monday, per head coach Aaron Glenn.



Via @eallenjets pic.twitter.com/hOBVjOklUH — RotoWire Fantasy Football (@RotoWireNFL) November 16, 2026

Geno Smith to Start if Healthy, Bolstering Fantasy Outlook

New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith looks on during the first half against the Buffalo Bills | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Smith will undergo imaging on his ankle to determine the severity of the injury heading into Week 11, and his status will be closely monitored by the team during the week. Jets head coach Aaron Glenn has already pushed for Smith to start on Sunday, with Klubnik returning to his backup role if the veteran progresses in practice.

Aaron Glenn confirmed Geno Smith (ankle) will remain Jets starting QB if still healthy. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 16, 2026

Smith has struggled to sustain valuable fantasy production on a week-to-week basis, but has carved out two top-5 quarterback finishes already this season, along with a 19.0-point performance in Week 8. The Chargers' defense presents a favorable matchup that will elevate his ceiling in Week 11, ranked 21st in yards and 29th in points at this point in the season.

Cade Klubnik Fantasy Stock with Week 11 Start

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen greets New York Jets quarterback Cade Klubnik | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Klubnik faced his share of struggles against a solid Bills defense on Sunday, completing just 11 of his 20 attempts for 137 yards and a costly interception in the third quarter. The rookie will likely see first-team reps during the practice week as Smith rehabs his ankle, gearing up for what could be his first start against Los Angeles.

He mustered just 7.1 fantasy points against the Bills, but could post far greater production against a struggling Chargers defense. Los Angeles has allowed 270 or more passing yards in two of its last three contests, but New York's offense is dealing with injuries that could hamper success in Week 11.

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