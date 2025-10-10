Raiders Tight End Brock Bowers Is Not Expected to Play Sunday vs. Titans
Second-year Raiders tight end Brock Bowers is expected to miss Sunday's game against the Titans due to the PCL injury to his knee.
Bowers missed last Sunday's 40–6 loss to the Raiders due to the injury and didn't practice this week. Las Vegas coach Pete Carroll all-but-confirmed that Bowers is expected to sit for the second consecutive week.
In four games this season, Bowers has caught 19 passes for 225 yards. As a rookie last season, Bowers was a revelation, living up to his first-round potential. He caught 131 passes for 1,419 yards and five scores and was named first-team All-Pro.
The Raiders, who are 1–4 this season, will certainly like to have Bowers back in the lineup sooner rather than later. But it doesn't appear he will be ready to go this Sunday.