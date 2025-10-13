SI

Garrett Wilson Injury: Star Receiver Expected to Miss 'A Couple of Weeks'

More bad news in N.Y.

Brigid Kennedy

Wilson briefly went into the blue tent during Sunday's loss to the Broncos but played the full game. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
As if a 0-6 start weren't bad enough, the Jets must now contend with an ailing Garrett Wilson, who, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Rich Cimini, is expected to miss at least "a couple of weeks" with a hyperextended knee.

News of Wilson's injury was first reported on Sunday, when SNY's Connor Hughes wrote that the star wideout would undergo an MRI to determine the severity of a knee issue suffered during the loss to the Broncos.

Well, it sounds like we now have a bit more clarity... but it's certainly a bittersweet answer for the Jets. On the one hand, at least it's not something season-ending. But on the other, it's going to be a lot harder to win without Wilson on the field, especially if they couldn't do it with him. The Jets passing game was already struggling enough.

Although the Ohio State product had a relatively quiet game on Sunday, he has had a touchdown in four of the Jets' first six contests and notched 50 or more receiving yards in five of them. In his absence, wide receiver Josh Reynolds could expect more looks.

The Jets will host the Panthers in Week 7, then travel to play the Bengals before their bye in Week 9.

