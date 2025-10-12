Garrett Wilson Seemed to Call Out Jets, Teammates After Loss to Broncos
The Jets remain the NFL's lone winless team after falling to the Broncos 13-11 in London on Sunday, dropping them to 0-6 on the season.
While practically every week of Jets football is a different exercise in futility at this point, New York's loss to Denver was especially frustrating. In a close game with plenty of time for the Jets to pull out the win, they could barely muster any offense and punted on five of their last six possessions. Quarterback Justin Fields only completed nine passes for 45 yards, nowhere near a sustainable level of production.
In the wake of their ineffective play and dreadful start, star wide receiver Garrett Wilson thinks the Jets need to change up their mentality.
"I think we've got to truly have a 'we've got nothing to lose' mentality," Wilson told reporters after the game. "If that's how we feel, it's got to be obvious. If you're out there as a player, you should feel like, 'oh, yeah, let's go.' Even on the TV, I feel like y'all should see that. As a fan base watching the team and the media, y'all should be able to tell we're playing like we have nothing to lose. I don't think that was evident today. I think that's where we've got to, we're 0-6. Let's let it fly. I'll say that."
It was especially evident that the Jets were not playing with "nothing to lose" on their final drive before the end of the first half. Trailing 10-6, the Jets got the ball back with over three and a half minutes to go and all three timeouts. The Jets had plenty of time to try and drive down the field and try to score either a field goal or touchdown, but instead only moved the ball 32 yards.
Even when they were approaching midfield with over 10 second left on the clock, the Jets simply let the clock run down to the half, rather than take a shot downfield or get into field-goal range. Wilson was frustrated with this sequence and seen having a tense exchange with Aaron Glenn as they headed to the locker room.
"I just didn't know exactly what the plan was," Wilson said. "Once I figured it out, I was disappointed. I'll just say that."
The Jets will head back to the United States and prepare for a home game against the Panthers next week. As they go for their first win of the season, the status of Wilson is up in the air as he deals with a knee injury.