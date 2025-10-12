Jets' Aaron Glenn Addresses Tense Interaction With Garrett Wilson in Loss to Broncos
The Jets fell to an abysmal 0-6 on the season following a 13-11 loss to the Broncos on Sunday, wherein quarterback Justin Fields had just 45 passing yards and was sacked a whopping nine times.
There was also one interesting moment at the end of the first half, when Gang Green, facing 4th-and-1 around midfield, opted to just let the clock run out rather than doing anything at all. And as the team then exited the field, star wide receiver Garrett Wilson looked pretty annoyed by that decision, as illustrated by his somewhat-heated interaction with head coach Aaron Glenn.
After the game, Glenn addressed both his decision to run the clock and the moment with the wideout in his presser.
On the former, he said, "I'm not about to sit there and try to get a play off and they would get the ball back—and I think they had a timeout left—and give them a chance to kick a field goal. I don't think that's the smartest thing to do. So let's just end the half, we get the ball back and see if we get a chance to score."
And as for Wilson, he said, "He's a competitive person. I mean, who wouldn't be pissed when things [are] not going right on the offensive side of the ball? You guys know how he is. That's not gonna change. I like that about him. When things are not going right, he gets pissed."
Watch those comments below, starting at 3:27:
Sounds like all is kosher between the coach and his receiver— but if Wilson was mad at that, we can only imagine how he is feeling now that the loss is official. The Jets will now return home with the worst record in the NFL, and can only hope they'll eke out a W next week when they play the Panthers at 1 p.m. ET.