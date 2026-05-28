Makai Lemon, Matthew Golden Among 2026 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Sleepers

Fantasy QB sleepers | RB sleepers

Wide receiver has become the most important offensive skill position in fantasy football in recent seasons, so finding a sleeper or draft bargain can go a long way toward making a good fantasy squad great and a great fantasy squad a championship contender. While there were some players who came out of nowhere to produce starter-worthy totals in 2025, the number of wideouts who were able to establish and maintain surprising statistical success was low.

To me, a sleeper is a player who has never before been a reliable fantasy starter but is on the verge of statistical improvement. However, his final fantasy rank doesn’t project him to finish as a top-10 player (which would characterize him as a “breakout” player) at his respective offensive position.

Last season’s best wide receiver sleeper (though I would still argue he “broke out”) was the Cardinals' Michael Wilson, who legitimately came out of nowhere to produce starter-worthy numbers. In fact, he finished as a top-10 wide receiver despite scoring a combined 51.1 fantasy points in his first nine games. Over his final eight games, that total swelled to a bananas 169.5 points.

That’s the epitome of a sleeper.

With that said, here are 10 wide receivers you can get in the middle to late rounds of your 2026 drafts who could bring back plenty of fantasy value.

WIDE RECEIVER SLEEPERS

Makai Lemon, Eagles

A first-round pick out of USC, Lemon has a chance to make an immediate fantasy impact in Philadelphia. In fact, he’ll be the second wideout picked from the Eagles' roster behind No. 1 Devonta Smith (assuming A.J. Brown is traded). While the team did add Hollywood Brown and Dontayvion Wicks, Lemon has a much higher ceiling than either of those players … even in a low-volume pass attack. I’m not suggesting he’ll be an elite wideout in Year 1, but I can see Lemon being a flex-worthy player in fantasy leagues.

Jordyn Tyson, Saints

Tyson landed in a great spot, as he’ll be a projected Week 1 starter opposite Chris Olave in the Saints' pass attack. A dynamic wideout with big-time upside, the Arizona State product should play an immediate role for coach Kellen Moore. When you also consider New Orleans was in the top five in neutral pass rate last season, per Fantasy Points, that makes Tyson even more of a prominent sleeper. Sure, injuries have been a concern in the past, but it’s hard not to like Tyson as a WR4/WR5 who could push for flex appeal.

Chris Godwin Jr., Buccaneers

You know it, and I know it … Godwin can’t be labeled a true “sleeper.” However, this list isn’t just sleepers; it includes players who could far outplay their average draft position. When you consider Mike Evans is now out of the mix in Tampa (he's in San Fran), yet Godwin is still the WR40 based on ADP data, it's obvious he becomes a potential draft bargain. While Emeka Egbuka is the wideout to target in Tampa Bay, Godwin looks like a strong value choice.

Parker Washington, Jaguars

Washington was an absolute league winner for fantasy managers down the stretch last season, scoring 65.2 points in his final three games. He clearly became one of QB Trevor Lawrence’s favorite targets in the offense, and his emergence will allow the Jaguars to use Travis Hunter more often as a cornerback. Regardless, Washington’s fantasy stock is clearly on the rise in a fantasy-friendly offense led by Liam Coen.

Parker Washington had 19 catches for 347 yards in his last three games last season. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Xavier Worthy, Chiefs

Worthy is coming off a disappointing 2025 campaign, but it seems a nagging shoulder injury was at least partially to blame. Now healthy, the speedster is locked into the No. 2 wideout role in Kansas City. And when you factor in Rashee Rice’s off-field issues and the fact that he’s coming off knee surgery, Worthy could see an even more expanded role than projected. He’s currently not even being picked as a top-50 wideout based on ADP.

Ricky Pearsall, 49ers

Pearsall was in the sleeper conversation last season, but he was unable to avoid injuries and failed to meet expectations. He did show some flashes when he was active for the Niners, though, and their receiver core has question marks. While the addition of Mike Evans helps, Brandon Aiyuk is as good as gone, and Jauan Jennings left as a free agent. What’s more, George Kittle won’t be ready for the start of the season (and likely much longer) coming off a torn Achilles. So, even with his injuries, Pearsall will have some sleeper appeal.

KC Concepcion, Browns

Concepcion, a first-round pick of the Browns, could come in and make an immediate impact. The team’s projected top slot receiver, he has drawn comparisons to Zay Flowers, who new Cleveland head man Todd Monken coached while in Baltimore. It would be no surprise if Concepcion led all Browns wide receivers in targets, making him an intriguing late-round pick in redraft leagues. He’s being picked outside the top 50 wideouts based on ADP data.

Matthew Golden, Packers

Golden didn’t make much of an impact as a rookie, finishing outside the top 80 wide receivers based on fantasy points. The good news is he’ll play a far more prominent role in the Packers' pass attack this season. The team lost Romeo Doubs as a free agent and traded Dontayvion Wicks to the Eagles, leaving Golden to be a projected starter alongside Christian Watson and Jayden Reed. The former first-round pick is lightning-fast and capable of making big plays, so he should become a prominent option for Jordan Love in Year 2. Target him as a No. 4 fantasy wideout who could become a viable flex starter.

Josh Downs, Colts

The trade that sent Michael Pittman Jr. to the Steelers opened the door not only for Alec Pierce, but also for Downs to have a career season. A talented slot man who has shown flashes of potential in the past, Downs averaged a respectable 13.1 points per game in his second NFL campaign before posting just 8.5 points per game a year ago. I can see him inching back toward his 2024 totals this season, making him a nice late pick.

Malik Washington, Dolphins

Someone has to catch passes in Miami, right? Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are gone, leaving Washington as the most targeted Dolphins wideout left on the roster from a season ago. A versatile player who can play inside and on the perimeter, there’s a chance he’ll lead Miami’s receivers in targets in 2026. So if you’re in a deeper league and want to take a late-round chance on a wideout, Washington should be on your radar.

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