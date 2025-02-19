2025 Fantasy Baseball: Ryan Jeffers Profile, Preview, Predictions
Ryan Jeffers is trending higher in home runs while doing an excellent job of lowering his strikeouts last season. Unfortunately, he made weaker overall contact, leading to him being a liability in batting average for the third time in four seasons.
C – Ryan Jeffers, MIN (ADP – 242.9)
Over his first three years with the Twins, Jeffers struggled to make contact (strikeout rate – 32.0 – 26.3 in 2022), leading to weakness in his batting average (.210). His average hit rate (1.857) has been better than expected, highlighted by his 24 home runs and 69 RBIs over 534 at-bats. Jeffers did look improved in 2022 against lefties (.307/3/13 over 62 at-bats). A thumb issue that required surgery in July led to over 10 weeks on the injured list.
Minnesota gave Jeffers more at-bats (286) in 2023, leading to a backend C2 option in 15-team formats. He set a career-high in runs (46) and RBIs (43) with some help in home runs (14).
His bat took a further step forward in 2024, leading to new tops in most categories except batting average (.226). The Twins gave him his best opportunity in April and May (.256/25/12/36/2 over 172 at-bats). Over the final four months, Jeffers averaged 57.5 at-bats per month while having weakness in his stats in June (.161/7/1/5), July (.213/6/2/9), and September (.174/8/1/5). His increased opportunity for the season was helped by 34 games at DH, something that may not be repeatable in 2025.
His strikeout rate (20.2) was well above his previous four years (30.5%), but Jeffers finished with a career-low walk rate (6.9). He had a fly-ball swing path (43.3%). His exit velocity (86.5 mph), barrels (8.3%), and hard-hit rate (33.5%) were well below 2023 (90.5/11.6/42.7). He had a contact batting average under .300 in 2022 (.293) and 2024 (.292), compared to .363 in the minors.
Fantasy Outlook: Jeffers ranked 11th at the catcher position last year thanks to a breakout season in home runs (21). His desire to put more balls in play led to weaker contact and no help in his batting average. The Twins will rotate his starts with Christian Vazquez again this season. I don’t see an improving player, and his results last year may lead to some fantasy drafters overpaying for his 2024 stats. Let’s go with 350 at-bats with a .230/45/15/45 floor. Jeffers’s first step in overall improvement starts with a better contact batter average, an area of strength in the minors.
