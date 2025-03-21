4 MLB Players Who Could Smash Expectations in 2025
After taking a look at some MLB player props for 2025 on FanDuel Sportsbook, here’s a list of four options that stood out for me:
1B Vinnie Pasquantino, KC (Over/Under – 0.5 stolen bases)
At first, I had a double take as I never expected him to be even listed in the stolen bases category. Over his 985 at-bats with the Royals, he has two successful stolen base attempts (about one per year). Last season, Kansas City ranked 11th in steals (134) driven by Bobby Witt (31) and Maikel Garcia (37).
Over his final two seasons in the minors (2021 and 2022) over 701 at-bats, Pasquantino was opportunistic on the base paths (9-for-10). I have him projected for three stolen bases this year based on his success over his last 1,685 at-bats.
For Pasquantino to win this prop, he only needs to be the backend runner in a double steal. At the very least, his wager will be alive for the whole season.
2B Ozzie Albies, ATL (Over/Under – 11.5 stolen bases)
Injuries have cost Albies 232 games in 2020 (31), 2022 (133), and 2024 (98). In those seasons, he stole 14 bases over 764 at-bats. His success rate (21-for-23 – 91.3%) has been excellent since Major League Baseball changed the rules on stealing bases.
Last year, the Braves swiped only 69 bags, compared to 132 in the previous year when Ronald Acuna ran wild (73-for-87). On the downside, it also highlighted how inactive the Braves were stealing bases outside of their top stolen base player.
The prop line for Albies is fair, but I believe the change in base rules and a healthy season would give him a chance at 20+ steals. Ideally, I would prefer him to hit behind Acuna to increase his number of stolen base opportunities.
I have him projected for 14 steals, which isn’t a lot of wiggle room if Albies missed any time due to an injury.
OF Cody Bellinger, NYY (Over/Under – 21.5 home runs)
Over the past couple of seasons, Bellinger has done a nice job cutting down his swing to strikes on him, leading to fewer strikeouts but also weaker hard contact. He missed 82 games over the past three seasons, leading to 63 home runs over 1,519 at-bats, which is why his home run over/under sits at 21.
Bellinger lost about 18 home runs over the past three seasons that would have been in the seats at Yankee Stadium. If half of those games were played in New York, and Bellinger stayed on the field for 150+ games, his swing path would deliver over 30 home runs. I projected him for 27 home runs this season.
1B Christian Encarnacion-Strand, CIN (Over/Under – 17.5 home runs)
I have Encarnacion-Strand as my Breakout Hitter of the Year, so I’m incredibly bullish on his playing time opportunity in 2025. Spencer Steer will open the season on the injured list, giving him an early window to prove his worth on the field.
He has 15 home runs over his first 338 at-bats in the major leagues while showcasing plenty of power in the minors (56 home runs over 849 at-bats). I have Encarnacion-Strand projected for 31 home runs, and I’m fighting for him this year in fantasy drafts.
